Access Point Program Launches with Endorsement from Celebrity Supporter

Access Point launches with endorsement from celebrity supporter, Nelly: connecting motivated students to customized training, real experience, and a life-changing career in technology – with a paid apprenticeship upon graduation from high school and a guaranteed corporate technology job within a year.

“I talk with business leaders around the country almost every day, and everyone wants more diversity in the technology workforce,” said CEO and President of Daugherty Business Solutions, Ron Daugherty. “But in order to achieve that, we have to do some things differently, because the same approach produces the same results.That’s where Access Point comes in. It’s a different approach and it can be a gamechanger.”



Daugherty has partnered with St. Louis Community College and University of Missouri St. Louis on an initial pilot of 25 students from area school districts including, St. Louis Public Schools, Ferguson-Florissant, University City, Jennings, Hazelwood, Pattonville, Ritenour, and Maplewood Richmond Heights. Upon completion of the initial phase of tailored training, students will immediately start a paid apprenticeship that will lead to a full-time $40k+ salary and software engineering career while continuing their college education.



“The Ferguson-Florissant School District is very excited to partner with Access Point,” said Dr. Joseph Davis, Superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District. “We remain steadfast in our belief that all kids can excel when given opportunity, mentorship, and access.”



“Access Point is opening up doors for me and my future,” said Fumi, a current Access Point student. “The course work, instructors and support have been outstanding.”



To celebrate the launch, Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, hosted a kickoff event at Top Golf in Chesterfield, Mo. with Access Point partners, students, parents, educational leaders, and Grammy Award winning artist Nelly.



“I’m impressed with Access Point,” Nelly said. “It’s not just an idea, it’s real training, it’s real jobs, and it can make a difference.”



Key partners there to cheer on the students, were senior leaders from UMSL and St. Louis Community College who are bringing in additional support from Bank of America, Emerson and others. “St. Louis Community College’s mission and the meaningful change that Access Point brings to students in the region will be realized through training and a real-world entry point to a lasting career,” said Hart Nelson, St. Louis Community College Associate Vice Chancellor of Workforce Solutions.



“We are so excited and proud to be a partner in Access Point,” said UMSL Chancellor Kristin Sobolik.



Access Point was launched in St. Louis and is quickly expanding across the country. The program will include hundreds of local participants in the 2021-2022 school year with plans to add thousands more nationwide.



To learn more about the Access Point program, please visit their website at accesspointprogram.com.



About Daugherty Business Solutions

Kim Hunley

(800) 737-8200



accesspointprogram.com/



