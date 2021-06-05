Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pragmatics Press Release

Receive press releases from Pragmatics: By Email RSS Feeds: The Kimmy Duong Foundation Announces Hardship Grants Program for Families in the DMV Areas

Reston, VA, June 05, 2021 --(



The Hardship Grants Program will provide $500 or $1,000 for each qualified family. The Program operates throughout the year and gives a maximum of 20 grants per month. The rolling application period starts from the 16th of each month till the 15th of next month.



Who can apply?

· Heads of households with income under 150% of the federal poverty line who are experiencing economic hardship;

· Residing and working in the Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. areas;

· Limit one grant per family per year.



How to apply?

Apply online at the KDF website. You will need to provide:

· A letter explaining the hardship and the requested grant amount;

· Tax return (form 1040) from last year to show income is under the poverty line;

· Proof of economic hardship due to loss of income source, medical, natural disaster – this could be a letter of dismissal, medical bills, other bills;

· An affidavit attesting the true facts of the application;

· Two reference letters from persons/organizations who can certify to the applicant.



Once you have applied, what happens next?

The Foundation will notify approved applicants by email or phone. Approved grants are provided by the last day of the month in which the application was reviewed.



For more information, please visit: https://thekimmyduongfoundation.org/portfolio/kdf-hardship-grant-program



Established by Pragmatics Chief Financial Officer and Vice-Chair Kimmy Duong in 2015, the Kimmy Duong Foundation has committed to providing educational and humanitarian support for Vietnamese and American communities. The Kimmy Duong Foundation continues to raise funds and call for individual and corporate sponsors to support struggling families during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.



About the Kimmy Duong Foundation

Education and Health are the cornerstones of a productive and fulfilling life. Established in 2015, the Kimmy Duong Foundation provides scholarship support to students and immediate humanitarian aid to people in need in Vietnam and the United States to eliminate barriers to their success. Visit website: https://thekimmyduongfoundation.org/



About PragmaticSERVES

Committed to serving communities across the United States and around the world, Ms. Duong and Dr. Long Nguyen, Pragmatics’ CEO and Founder lead Pragmatics’ Corporate Responsibility program known as PragmaticSERVES. Through this charitable giving program, Pragmatics maintains a vibrant culture of generosity, responsibility, and social awareness. For more than three decades, Pragmatics and its employees have contributed to numerous organizations and causes, focusing on improving the quality of life for people in need, providing relief in times of turmoil, and promoting education and economic development. Learn more: https://www.pragmatics.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/ Reston, VA, June 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Kimmy Duong Foundation (KDF) has announced its Hardship Grants Program to assist families experiencing financial hardship in the Virginia, Maryland, and DC areas during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.The Hardship Grants Program will provide $500 or $1,000 for each qualified family. The Program operates throughout the year and gives a maximum of 20 grants per month. The rolling application period starts from the 16th of each month till the 15th of next month.Who can apply?· Heads of households with income under 150% of the federal poverty line who are experiencing economic hardship;· Residing and working in the Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. areas;· Limit one grant per family per year.How to apply?Apply online at the KDF website. You will need to provide:· A letter explaining the hardship and the requested grant amount;· Tax return (form 1040) from last year to show income is under the poverty line;· Proof of economic hardship due to loss of income source, medical, natural disaster – this could be a letter of dismissal, medical bills, other bills;· An affidavit attesting the true facts of the application;· Two reference letters from persons/organizations who can certify to the applicant.Once you have applied, what happens next?The Foundation will notify approved applicants by email or phone. Approved grants are provided by the last day of the month in which the application was reviewed.For more information, please visit: https://thekimmyduongfoundation.org/portfolio/kdf-hardship-grant-programEstablished by Pragmatics Chief Financial Officer and Vice-Chair Kimmy Duong in 2015, the Kimmy Duong Foundation has committed to providing educational and humanitarian support for Vietnamese and American communities. The Kimmy Duong Foundation continues to raise funds and call for individual and corporate sponsors to support struggling families during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.About the Kimmy Duong FoundationEducation and Health are the cornerstones of a productive and fulfilling life. Established in 2015, the Kimmy Duong Foundation provides scholarship support to students and immediate humanitarian aid to people in need in Vietnam and the United States to eliminate barriers to their success. Visit website: https://thekimmyduongfoundation.org/About PragmaticSERVESCommitted to serving communities across the United States and around the world, Ms. Duong and Dr. Long Nguyen, Pragmatics’ CEO and Founder lead Pragmatics’ Corporate Responsibility program known as PragmaticSERVES. Through this charitable giving program, Pragmatics maintains a vibrant culture of generosity, responsibility, and social awareness. For more than three decades, Pragmatics and its employees have contributed to numerous organizations and causes, focusing on improving the quality of life for people in need, providing relief in times of turmoil, and promoting education and economic development. Learn more: https://www.pragmatics.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/ Contact Information Pragmatics

Yiming Wu

703-890-8516



www.pragmatics.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pragmatics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend