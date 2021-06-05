Press Releases Scientology Media Productions Press Release

Receive press releases from Scientology Media Productions: By Email RSS Feeds: Scientology Network Wins Gold Telly Award for Meet a Scientologist Featuring Footwear Fashionista Chie Mihara

Los Angeles, CA, June 05, 2021 --(



Chie Mihara, born in Brazil to Japanese parents, built her popular shoe brand on a simple premise: “The philosophy of my shoes is to take the seriousness out of fashion.” After working for prestigious shoe designers in the US, she struck out on her own. Drawing on the influences from her multicultural background, she created unique, high-quality collections with a fun, funky and fresh aesthetic.



Sold in high-end boutiques and luxury department stores, Chie grew her company into one of the world’s most recognized brands in women’s footwear. In the episode, she reveals how the tools of Scientology helped her achieve her extraordinary success:



“Through Scientology, I gained so much confidence in myself and got so much truth and understanding about life. I apply that in everything.”



The win in the category of Television: General-Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle marks the 39th Telly win for the burgeoning young network and 13th Telly Award win for Meet a Scientologist, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Los Angeles, CA, June 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Scientology Network added to its growing collection of awards a Gold Telly win for an episode of the documentary series Meet a Scientologist, featuring world-renowned shoe designer Chie Mihara. Telly Awards are widely acknowledged as the premier award honoring excellence in video and television across all screens.Chie Mihara, born in Brazil to Japanese parents, built her popular shoe brand on a simple premise: “The philosophy of my shoes is to take the seriousness out of fashion.” After working for prestigious shoe designers in the US, she struck out on her own. Drawing on the influences from her multicultural background, she created unique, high-quality collections with a fun, funky and fresh aesthetic.Sold in high-end boutiques and luxury department stores, Chie grew her company into one of the world’s most recognized brands in women’s footwear. In the episode, she reveals how the tools of Scientology helped her achieve her extraordinary success:“Through Scientology, I gained so much confidence in myself and got so much truth and understanding about life. I apply that in everything.”The win in the category of Television: General-Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle marks the 39th Telly win for the burgeoning young network and 13th Telly Award win for Meet a Scientologist, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life.The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Contact Information Scientology Network

Erin Banks

323-210-1700



www.scientology.tv



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Scientology Media Productions