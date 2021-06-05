Press Releases NH Standard Technology LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from NH Standard Technology LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: NH LLC Has a Solution to Dangerous Gold Rush Whitewater Mining Hole

Manchester, NH, June 05, 2021 --(



The device, known as the Tribecca Drag Queen Underwater Excavator, when set into the raging river, will extend a wing through the use of cables and winches, already in use by the mining operation. The pressure on the wing will be about 5,000 lbs per square inch, allowing the dual rippers to dig through the river bottom and use a blade and rake mechanism to scrape the overburden layer by layer until a safe depth is attained to resume mining.



The company NH Standard Technology LLC has launched a Kickstarter campaign to turn it’s invention into a properly engineered set of plans and simulations to begin the prototype creation.



A spokesperson for the company, William Ritchotte II declares, “I am excited to bring environmentally safe solutions to mining operations the world over but I want to start where the Tribeca Drag Queen is needed the most on the show that is one of my favorites.”



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/seawallseablocks/tribeca-drag-queen-the-underwater-excavator Manchester, NH, June 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In response to the end of last season’s Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush Whitewater, a NH LLC has invented an underwater excavator that uses the power of the river, winches and cables to remove the dangerous overburden that is keeping Fred Hurt from mining the abundant gold he found in the Tribeca section of McKinley Creek in Haines Borough, Alaska.The device, known as the Tribecca Drag Queen Underwater Excavator, when set into the raging river, will extend a wing through the use of cables and winches, already in use by the mining operation. The pressure on the wing will be about 5,000 lbs per square inch, allowing the dual rippers to dig through the river bottom and use a blade and rake mechanism to scrape the overburden layer by layer until a safe depth is attained to resume mining.The company NH Standard Technology LLC has launched a Kickstarter campaign to turn it’s invention into a properly engineered set of plans and simulations to begin the prototype creation.A spokesperson for the company, William Ritchotte II declares, “I am excited to bring environmentally safe solutions to mining operations the world over but I want to start where the Tribeca Drag Queen is needed the most on the show that is one of my favorites.” Contact Information NH Standard Tecnology LLC

William J. Ritchotte II

603-860-3331





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NH Standard Technology LLC