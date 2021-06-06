PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
CareAdvisors

Press Release

Receive press releases from CareAdvisors: By Email RSS Feeds:

CareAdvisors to Present at Ohio Social Worker Event


CareAdvisors is presenting a session at the first annual conference held by the National Association of Social Workers - Ohio Chapter, Region 2.

Chicago, IL, June 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “An Urgent Means Project - Addressing Ohio's Constricted Access to Social Services During a Pandemic” is the title of a featured session at the first annual conference held by the National Association of Social Workers - Ohio Chapter, Region 2. CareAdvisors’ Senior Community Engagement Manager Brielle Osting, AM, MPP, will co-present the topic with Dr. Mutajah “Taj” Hussein, DSW, JD, LSW, an infectious disease behavioral health manager at MetroHealth.

“We surveyed clinical social workers in Ohio this year and have learned more about their evolving challenges in the face of the pandemic,” Osting shared. “There has been a significant shift in both social service needs and access, and we will be sharing this information in the conference breakout session.”

Scheduled for Friday, June 11, the virtual conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. EST.

Interested healthcare professionals can find registration information on the CareAdvisors company website: care-advisors.com

About CareAdvisors
CareAdvisors provides value-based social care automation to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. The CareAdvisors team previously built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping more than one million Illinois residents enroll in social services and gain access to resources. More information can be found by visiting the company website: care-advisors.com.
Contact Information
CareAdvisors
Maureen Daugherty
708-363-7300
Contact
care-advisors.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CareAdvisors
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help