CareAdvisors to Present at Ohio Social Worker Event

CareAdvisors is presenting a session at the first annual conference held by the National Association of Social Workers - Ohio Chapter, Region 2.

“We surveyed clinical social workers in Ohio this year and have learned more about their evolving challenges in the face of the pandemic,” Osting shared. “There has been a significant shift in both social service needs and access, and we will be sharing this information in the conference breakout session.”



Scheduled for Friday, June 11, the virtual conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. EST.



Interested healthcare professionals can find registration information on the CareAdvisors company website: care-advisors.com



About CareAdvisors

"An Urgent Means Project - Addressing Ohio's Constricted Access to Social Services During a Pandemic" is the title of a featured session at the first annual conference held by the National Association of Social Workers - Ohio Chapter, Region 2. CareAdvisors' Senior Community Engagement Manager Brielle Osting, AM, MPP, will co-present the topic with Dr. Mutajah "Taj" Hussein, DSW, JD, LSW, an infectious disease behavioral health manager at MetroHealth.

"We surveyed clinical social workers in Ohio this year and have learned more about their evolving challenges in the face of the pandemic," Osting shared. "There has been a significant shift in both social service needs and access, and we will be sharing this information in the conference breakout session."

Scheduled for Friday, June 11, the virtual conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. EST.

Interested healthcare professionals can find registration information on the CareAdvisors company website: care-advisors.com

About CareAdvisors

CareAdvisors provides value-based social care automation to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. The CareAdvisors team previously built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping more than one million Illinois residents enroll in social services and gain access to resources. More information can be found by visiting the company website: care-advisors.com.

Contact Information
CareAdvisors
Maureen Daugherty
708-363-7300
care-advisors.com

Maureen Daugherty

708-363-7300



care-advisors.com



