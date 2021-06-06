3 Exclusive Speaker Interviews Released Ahead of Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference in 2 weeks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Key microbiology speaker interviews released ahead of SMi’s 4th Annual Microbiology West Coast Conference, taking place in two weeks.

Industry experts will be gathering to represent top organisation and share their insights at the Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast event taking place on June 17 and 18, 2021, as a virtual conference with online access only.



Interested parties can register now at US$499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and US$999 for vendors and commercial firms at http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR5



The following are excerpts from the three exclusive microbiology experts:



What is the greatest challenge for you to personally overcome within the pharmaceutical microbiology field currently?



"ATMPs force us to develop new CMC strategies and to re-evaluate well established micro concepts. The future of pharmaceutical microbiology lies in the close collaboration with process development and manufacturing. We have to be more than just a testing lab."

- Friedrich von Wintzingerode, QC Lead iNeST Project (Individualized Neoantigen Specific Therapy) Genentech, Inc.



The pharmaceutical microbiology industry has matured significantly in previous years, what key developments have you witnessed in the last year within the field?



"I have seen a great focus on automation and digitization in recent years. There is increased collaboration in the industry to find flexible solutions to drive forward rapid microbial methods coupled with advanced data analysis and automation to get results faster and in turn, make decisions quicker."

- Lynn Johnson, Principal Scientist, Takeda



How would you like to see the pharmaceutical microbiology market develop in the future and where do you think the biggest growth area will be in the next few years?



"The biggest growth area in the next few years will be to move away from traditional compendial methods and implement real time methodology on the shop floor."

- Chrisitine Massaro, Director, Sterile & Microbiology Quality Assurance, Organon



Join industry experts to discuss the latest topics and pressing challenges in this field. The updated brochure is available on the conference website, visit http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR5



The conference is sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Lonza, Mettler Toledo and Microcoat



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference

Conference: June 17 - 18, 2021

Interactive Workshop: June 16, 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR5

#SMiPharmaMicroWC



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0)20 7827 6162



http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR5



