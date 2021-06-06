Art Coley and Mike Weinberg Partner Together for a First in Franchising

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CGI Franchise Press Release

Award winning author, Mike Weinberg and Art Coley have partnered together to create a twist on the New York Times Best Seller, "Sales Management. Simplified."

CGI Franchise’s Sr. Director of ROS® Support, Kelley Copelin, stated, “This is not only a huge step for CGI Franchise as a company but more importantly for our Brand Partners. We are always trying to find ways to add value and help the brands we work with succeed. This program will offer a hard hitting, no nonsense outline of ROS® and sales management in its simplest form.”



In "Sales Management. Simplified.," Mike Weinberg touches on creating a healthy, high performance sales culture, increasing accountability without being a hostage to your CRM, putting the right people in the right roles and much more. The combination of Weinberg’s award winning book and the Recruitment Operating System®, this course will put its participants on the road to success by giving a huge stepping stone in becoming a certified ROS® Manager.



CEO, Art Coley states, “Mike Weinberg is a sales genius and for him to help us create a foundation for what types of programs we can offer to our Brand Partners is huge. Being able to implement that into the teachings of ROS® is something that we have been missing to make this system reach its highest potential thus far.”



Starting June 17, 2021, Mike Weinberg and CGI Franchise will start on their 22-week journey of ROS® Management. Simplified. CGI Franchise has spent years perfecting and honing in on what will bring their brands from good to great. This is an important building block that will take CGI Franchise’s Brand Partners to the next level in the franchise industry.



Mike Weinberg has spent 30+ years in the sales industry. He is a New York Times Best Selling Author, consultant, speaker and his award winning book, "Sales Management. Simplified." has shaken up the sales world. He strives to help companies, sales teams and individual salespeople win at Sales, and his specialties are new business development and sales management.



Contact Information CGI Franchise

Jenny Langfeld

(254) 239-5411

cgifranchise.com

Jenny Langfeld

(254) 239-5411



cgifranchise.com



