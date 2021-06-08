HBICHQ Reduces Recidivism in Formerly Incarcerated Women

Press Releases HBIC HQ Foundation Press Release

There are several reasons why employers might not want to hire formerly incarcerated women. Besides outright discrimination, employers might be held liable for their employees' actions. They might perceive individuals who are formerly incarcerated as a potential liability that they can't risk either legally or financially. This can be further exacerbated by the fact that women typically work in jobs related to childcare or secretarial roles, jobs that require high levels of trust between employers and the employees.



Men, on the other hand, tend to apply for jobs in the construction, transportation, and manufacturing industries, which are less likely to rely on background checks and thus more likely to hire formerly incarcerated individuals. These fields, however, are less accessible to women because of stereotypes about women's abilities held by employers and co-workers and because of the difficulty mothers, in particular, have with the daily working hours this type of work requires.



Obviously, if current employers are unable or unwilling to hire formerly incarcerated women, one potential solution is to give formerly incarcerated women the tools they need to become their own employers. The HBIC HQ Foundation provides a virtual and accessible education program designed to guide each participant through the principles of entrepreneurship and personal leadership in an effort to help these women create a financial foundation for their future, no matter where they are today.



Obviously, if current employers are unable or unwilling to hire formerly incarcerated women, one potential solution is to give formerly incarcerated women the tools they need to become their own employers. The HBIC HQ Foundation provides a virtual and accessible education program designed to guide each participant through the principles of entrepreneurship and personal leadership in an effort to help these women create a financial foundation for their future, no matter where they are today.

By giving formerly incarcerated women the ability to become self-employed, we can simultaneously reduce recidivism, and give these individuals a good chance at becoming successful after reentering society. Education is key to helping formerly incarcerated women create successful businesses. From a societal perspective, we should be investing resources into reducing recidivism. We don't want to release people from prison and give them no resources to become reformed. This is why www.HBICHQ.com created the Pave the Path to Success program which provides accessible education specifically designed to help formerly incarcerated women gain the tools they need to become successful entrepreneurs. Contact Information HBIC HQ Foundation

Nichol Lachen

818-806-9649

hbichq.com

Nichol Lachen

818-806-9649



hbichq.com



