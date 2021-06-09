Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Morgan International Press Release

Morgan Introduces New CMA Exam Review in Partnership with Becker Professional Education

Beirut, Lebanon, June 09, 2021 --



Building on its 26-year history, track record, and proven methodology in training professionals worldwide through professional certification, diploma courses, and continuing education, Morgan’s introduction of Becker’s new CMA Exam Review to its portfolio is a further step in its commitment to providing only leading courseware and furthering the accounting profession across the Middle East, Europe, and Canada.



For nearly 50 years, the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification has been a global benchmark for management accountants and financial professionals worldwide and currently ranks as one of the fastest-growing certifications. Morgan has been preparing candidates to earn the prestigious credential since 2004 and is now an IMA Platinum CMA Course Provider.



Morgan International was the first training institute to introduce professional certification to the Middle East in 1995, through its partnership with Becker Professional Education on their CPA Exam Review and 26 years on, Morgan remains the sole licensee of Becker in the Middle East region, Europe and Canada.



“It is only fitting that we would partner with Becker on their new CMA Exam Review. We have successfully trained tens of thousands of CPA candidates in partnership with Becker and hope to bring the same level of success, proven methodology, and world-class training to CMA candidates across the globe,” says Fadi Ganni, CEO of Morgan International.



“Becker has invested significantly in its new CMA Exam Review course, mirroring the learning technology which has made Becker’s CPA Exam Review program the go-to choice for aspiring CPA candidates over the world. Students can find invaluable features for their CMA Exam preparation such as LiveOnline virtual class options and printed textbooks, giving them ultimate flexibility and the tools to be ready on Exam Day. We are delighted and honored that Morgan International endorsed Becker, by choosing to partner with us to provide top-notch CMA Exam preparation. Becker looks forward to supporting Morgan to successfully prepare future generations of CPA and now CMA candidates,” said Aziz Tayyebi, Director of International Sales for Becker Professional Education.



Morgan International and Becker’s signature exam prep offering will provide accounting professionals studying for their two-part CMA exam a comprehensive review course utilizing adaptive technology and industry-leading tools and resources through:



Quality content, including textbooks, multiple-choice and essay questions, videos, practice tests, and simulated exams that capture the feeling and pace of the exam itself.



An intuitive user experience. Based on Becker’s proven CPA preparation software platform, the new format provides an organized learning experience with streamlined, easy-to-use navigation.



Industry-leading instruction with teachers who have decades of experience translating classroom learning into real-life applications.



Personalized learning, utilizing Adapt2U Technology. The AI-driven platform continuously assesses the knowledge, helping to focus on areas where the most help is needed.



For more information about Morgan and Becker CMA Exam Review options, please reach out to your local office.



About Morgan International



While certification in and of itself is pivotal, selecting the ideal source for training is also key. Morgan International represents leading international institutions and covers a wide range of programs for designations in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, Logistics, Digital Marketing, and Human Resources. First established in 1995, Morgan extended its presence across 32 locations worldwide in just over a decade and services thousands of candidates per year for the following programs: CPA, CFA®, CMA, CIA®, ACCA, IFRS, CSCP, SHRM-CP, SHRM-SCP, and Diplomas in Digital Marketing (including workshops and in-house training). For more information, please visit www.morganintl.com.



About Becker Professional Education



Accountants around the world count on Becker for the industry-leading tools and support they need to excel. And it all comes down to one thing: results. Results rooted in a tireless commitment to the success of our students. Crafting personalized learning experiences. Unleashing cutting-edge technologies. Relentlessly advocating for the industry as a whole. And simply doing whatever it takes. For all these reasons and more, more than 1 million CPA candidates have chosen Becker.



Becker provides CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review, and CPE (Continued Professional Education) with expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats including on-demand resources, and webcasts. Learn more about Becker Professional Education, part of Adtalem Global Education, at www.becker.com. Christine Fawaz

9611429446



www.morganintl.com



