Drc Mining Week Online to Welcome Mining Minister Kalambayi and UK Trade Envoy Lord Popat

The upcoming DRC Mining Week Online’s opening session on 14 June will feature a keynote address by the country’s mining minister, H.E. Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi and enjoys official presidential support.

Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), June 09, 2021



The event organisers have also received confirmation from the Office of the Presidency of the DRC that Mr André Wameso, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of the Presidency in charge of economic and financial matters, will join the opening session, along with the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy, Lord Popat, for an in-depth discussion of the country’s investment rating. The other experts on this panel are:



• Louis Watum, President, Chamber of Mines, DRC

• Jean Christophe Carret, Country Director, World Bank, DRC

• Marie-Gabrielle Kalenga Opese, Deputy Chief Executive, Standard Bank in the DRC



The opening session is presented in English and French and moderated by Olivier Delafoy, Managing Director of the Magazine Mining & Business alongside Laura Cornish, Editor-in-Chief of Mining Review Africa.



Preparing to return to Lubumbashi

The two-day digital gathering of local and international mining houses, industry investors and suppliers, is supported by leading names in the sector, including Standard Bank, Cigna Hollard & Société Financière d’Assurance (SFA), The Impact Facility, Mayfair Insurance, and Vulkan.



In October this year, the next live, in-person conference and expo, now in its 17th year, is expected to take place again in Lubumbashi, DRC.



Future-proofing mines with technology

The second and third sessions on the opening day of DRC Mining Week Online are both in French only and moderated by Mining and Business Magazine’s Olivier Delafoy.



Session 2: Technologies and solutions making a difference in DRC - Future-proof your mine operations with innovative solutions



Panel:

• Amadou Ndiaye, Industry Value Advisor for Energy & Natural Resources, SAP, Morocco

• Bakomeka Kelina, Manager - Business & Technology Services, MMG

• Chantal Kalala, Manager Advisory, Deloitte, DRC



Session 3: The law of subcontracting: A lucrative economic reality



Experts:

• Nathalie Tshituka, Marketing Executive, Mining Chemicals Supplier, DRC

• Yvonne Kusuamina, CEO, Pay Network, DRC

• Ahmed Kalej Kant, Managing Director, Subcontracting Regulatory Authority, DRC



Transparency, insurance and beneficiation

Day 2 of DRC Mining Week Online kicks off with a bilingual discussion on best practices to ensure transparency in DRC's mining sector.



Session 4: Fitting into a new world: Transparency takes centre stage



Moderator: Laura Cornish, Editor-in-Chief, Mining Review Africa



Panellists:

• Indigo Ellis, Associate Director on Central African Mining and ESG, Africa Matters, UK

• James Nicholson, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Trafigura, Switzerland

• Dorothée Baumann-Pauly, Director of the Geneva Centre for Business and

Human Rights, Switzerland



Session 5: Formalisation of Artisanal Mining with Fair Cobalt Alliance



Moderator: Laura Cornish, Editor-in-Chief, Mining Review Africa, South Africa



Panellists:

· Assheton Stewart Carter, CEO, Fair Cobalt Alliance

· Marie-Chantal Kaninda, Executive Director Head of Corporate Affairs, Glencore DRC

· Tirza Voss, Sustainable Materials & Mining Manager, Fairphone



Session 6: Health insurance in the DRC - The new normal for mining companies’ affordability and employee wellbeing (In English)



Moderator: Laura Cornish, Editor-in-Chief, Mining Review Africa, South Africa

Panellists:



• Gilles Nyssens, Business Development Director – Africa, Cigna Health Benefits, Belgium

• David Lemaire, Commercial Director, SFA Congo, RDC

Roundtable discussion: Beneficiation – The missing piece in the equation (In English)



Case study: Successful smelter plan in Rwanda and upcoming smelter project by Ivanhoe



Presented by:

• Alfonso Tejerina, Director & General Manager, Global Business Reports, Spain

• Aleksandra Cholewa, Director of Investment and Development, Luma Holding Ltd, Poland



Interactive, relevant discussions

During the DRC Mining Week live sessions and roundtable discussions, the audience will be able to ask questions via the chat box that will be answered live by the panellists, take part in polls and competitions. The innovative and interactive broadcasting platform will also feature networking opportunities, a chat function for all registered attendees, product listings and a host of pre-recorded, quality content. All the sessions from the live event will also be available on demand afterwards.



DRC Mining Week is a flagship event organised by Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include Enlit Africa (formerly African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa), Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.



DRC Mining Week dates and location:

- DRC Mining Week Online: 14-15 June 2021



DRC Mining Week live event:

- Keynote opening session: 5 October 2021

- Expo and conference: 5-6 October 2021

Annemarie Roodbol

+27217003500



www.drcminingweek.com



