Registration is Now Open for Ophthalmic Drugs Conference 2021

SMi Group reports: The agenda and speaker line-up for the upcoming Ophthalmic Drugs Conference which will convene on 22nd and 23rd November 2021 has been released.

London, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021 --(



Interested parties can register and sign up to the event via www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr1. Register by 30th June 2021 and save £200.



Featured speakers will include:



Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer, ProQr Therapeutics

Victor Chong, Global Medical Head, Retinal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim

Daniel Chung, Chief Medical Officer, Sparingvision

Jaya Chidambaram, Associate Clinical Director, Roche Genentech

Kerrie Brady, Chief Executive Offcer at Ocuterra Therapeutics

Peter Morgan-Warren, Ophthalmology Specialist; Senior Medical Advisor, Bayer

Gregoire Schwach, Leader Ocular and Drug Delivery, PTD Biologics Europe, Roche

Francine Behar-Cohen, Chief Innovation Officer, Eyevensys

Grace C Chang, Chief Medical Officer, Oxurion nv

Magali Taiel, Chief Medical Officer, Gensight-Biologics

Alan Franklin, CEO, Forwardvue Pharma

Brian Levy, CEO, InflammX Therapeutics



Two interactive post conference workshops will also run on 24th November 2021. These will feature Dr. Thakur Raghu Raj Singh, Reading in Pharmaceutics, Queen’s University Belfast and Laurence Fitzhenry, Lecturer, Project Coordinator, ORBITAL-ITN leading the workshop on Novel Platforms in Ocular Drug Delivery. As well as, Brian Levy, CEO, InflammX Therapeutics running a workshop on Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Development - Trials and Tribulations.



This two-day agenda will offer peer-to-peer networking opportunities with leaders in the ophthalmic sphere, from Heads of Drug Development and Senior Directors of Ophthalmology, all the way to academic forerunners in the research into ocular therapy.



The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available from the website; those interested in attending can register at: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr1

Ophthalmic Drugs

22nd – 23rd November 2021

London, UK

#OpthalmicDrugs

Interactive Workshops: 24th November 2021



Sponsored by: EXPERIMENTICA and TALLC



SMi offer sponsorship, exhibition, advertising and branding packages, uniquely tailored to compliment your company’s marketing strategy, For more details and all delegate enquiries please contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168.



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

SMi Group are proud to announce that the 4th annual Ophthalmic Drugs Virtual Conference will commence on the 22nd and 23rd November 2021. This event will explore unique challenges and latest breakthroughs in ocular drug development and delivery. The packed agenda will offer multiple presentations, through which insights into new industry developments and clinical trials, innovations in the treatment of rare diseases, regulatory perspectives and advances in gene therapy can be gained.

