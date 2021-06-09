Ward Law Group Opens 8th Satellite Office

Press Releases Ward Law Group, PLLC Press Release

Manchester, NH, June 09, 2021 --(



“We are excited to enter the Concord market, which we feel is underserved in the areas of personal injury, workers’ compensation, and social security,” says Attorney John Ward, Founder and Managing Attorney at Ward Law Group. “We look forward to providing our excellent legal services to those in need of representation.”



This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including the hiring of Attorney Katherine A. Schea, the release of the firm’s Personal Injury eBook, and the completion of Ward Law Group’s 2nd annual scholarship program.



About Ward Law Group: The Manchester, NH based personal injury law firm of Ward Law Group, PLLC is a statewide practice with over 60 years of combined experience. Their experienced team of attorneys concentrate in Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation and Social Security disability claims in addition to Family, Criminal and Civil law.



Madison Stenstrom

603-232-5220



wardlawnh.com



