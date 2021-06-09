PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Ward Law Group Opens 8th Satellite Office


New Hampshire Law Firm Establishes a Concord Presence

Manchester, NH, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ward Law Group today announced the opening of a new satellite office at 2 Whitney Road in Concord, NH. This milestone is a major move for Ward Law Group on its mission to serve all of New Hampshire.

“We are excited to enter the Concord market, which we feel is underserved in the areas of personal injury, workers’ compensation, and social security,” says Attorney John Ward, Founder and Managing Attorney at Ward Law Group. “We look forward to providing our excellent legal services to those in need of representation.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including the hiring of Attorney Katherine A. Schea, the release of the firm’s Personal Injury eBook, and the completion of Ward Law Group’s 2nd annual scholarship program.

About Ward Law Group: The Manchester, NH based personal injury law firm of Ward Law Group, PLLC is a statewide practice with over 60 years of combined experience. Their experienced team of attorneys concentrate in Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation and Social Security disability claims in addition to Family, Criminal and Civil law.

For more information, visit WardLawNH.com.
Contact Information
Ward Law Group, PLLC
Madison Stenstrom
603-232-5220
Contact
wardlawnh.com

