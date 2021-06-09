2021 Juneteenth Golf Classic Raises Funds for Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce's Microgrant Program

Press Releases Juneteenth Golf Classic Press Release

Dallas, TX, June 09, 2021 --



The theme for the 2021 Juneteenth Golf Classic is Celebrate, Support, Collaborate. With this event being held on such a monumental day, the intention is to bring local business owners and the community together. To take pride in what has been accomplished thus far and make plans to move forward.



“We’re really grateful to be the beneficiaries of this year’s event. The President’s Microgrant Program is a new initiative that we started at the height of the pandemic. We noticed that Black-owned businesses we’re having a harder time than most getting access to funding. So we took it upon ourselves to give businesses the money they needed to tackle some of their essential business needs. The funds that we receive will go directly to continue helping those underfunded businesses,” says Harrison Blair, president of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.



The DBCC has made a firm commitment to support Black businesses in the Dallas area. In the last year, they have raised over $5 million for Black-owned businesses.



There is also a significance in having this year’s event at the Golf Club of Dallas, in Dallas’s historic Oak Cliff community. With its purchase in late 2019 by Dr. Tony Evans and Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, the Golf Club of Dallas became the only Black-owned golf course in the state of Texas.



In addition to an afternoon of golf and giving, the 2021 Juneteenth Golf Classic will feature several raffle drawings, swag bags for every golfer, lunch and an awards ceremony.



About Juneteenth Golf Classic

Iman Cole

469-712-4626





