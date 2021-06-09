"Finding Sustainability" by Trent Romer - Best New Sustainability Books to Read in 2021

Press Releases Trent Romer Press Release

Finding Sustainability Made It to the BookAuthority Best New Sustainability Books

New York, NY, June 09, 2021 --(



"Finding Sustainability: The Personal and Professional Journey of a Plastic Bag Manufacturer," made it to BookAuthority Best New Sustainability Books.



BookAuthority collects and ranks the best books in the world, and it is a great honor to get this kind of recognition.



The book is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and many other retailers.



"In this book, you hear the rare and important voice of a small business owner taken by surprise as the world around him starts signaling that his company's core product is out of sync with a sustainable future. We are talking about the iconic plastic bag...This is the anatomy of 21st century leadership. It is personal, vulnerable, honest and it happens in the humble arena of one day at a time. I'm so glad Trent has written this for us and about us." -Leith Sharp, Director & Lead Faculty Executive Education for Sustainability Leadership Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

