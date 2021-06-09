Leila Khan to Climb Kilimanjaro - Raising Funds for World in Crisis Campaign

Leila Khan, an author, life coach and award-winning business woman will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (the highest free standing mountain in the world) in June with Human Appeal to help raise £150,000 for Emergency Humanitarian Aid which aims to protect and save thousands of families from the devastating effects of conflict and natural disasters all over the world.

"The last thing I want to see is someone in pain, struggling or feeling powerless," said Leila. "I’ve personally experienced much hardship and along the way, I’ve always been blessed with Angels in disguise who have helped me."



Leila was planning on going to Las Vegas for her 40th birthday but decided to climb Mount Kilimanjaro as a birthday present instead. "I love to bring my adventurous spirit out and do challenges for charity. The challenges push me out of my comfort zone, and in turn support those we are helping through fundraising," she continued.



The trek will take seven full days to complete. "This gruelling trek will take me almost 20,000 ft above sea level, testing my mind and body to the limit of what is possible," said Leila. She has been preparing and training for months, running at least three times a week to build her stamina for the climb.



