Rivkin Center Hires Molly O’Connor as Incoming Executive Director

The Rivkin Center, a Seattle-based nonprofit working to improve women’s health by helping them prevent, detect early and survive ovarian and breast cancer, has hired Molly O’Connor to lead the organization upon the retirement of the current executive director.

Seattle, WA, June 09, 2021



“We are so excited for Molly to lead and help grow the Rivkin Center - and ultimately help women live longer and healthier lives because cancers are prevented, caught early, or cured,” said Katerie Laughlin Schei, board president.



Before Komen, Molly spent almost 20 years with Puget Sound non-profits working on a broad range of education issues. Molly is passionate about helping organizations find and leverage untapped potential. She has helped prior nonprofits create overall strategies, bolster community engagement, and promote services within underserved groups.



“I’m thrilled to be joining an organization that’s made a significant difference in research and awareness over the past 25 years and is supported by such a passionate and committed community,” O’Connor said. “In spite of a global pandemic, Rivkin supporters showed up this year to ensure the organization could continue funding ovarian cancer research and educating the community on ovarian and breast health.”



Molly and Joe will work together through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. The Rivkin Center looks forward to working with Molly to continue funding critical ovarian cancer research, educating individuals on ovarian and breast health, and fostering an ever-growing community of survivors, patients, researchers, clinicians, advocates, and supporters.



About Rivkin Center

Brit Thompson

206-215-6200



www.rivkin.org



