TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com is Looking for Interesting Guests with Riveting Stories for a New Podcast

In depth conversations with celebrities, authors, newsmakers and interesting people from all walks of life. The interviews are packaged into 10 minute multi-segments that will keep you talking all day.

Las Vegas, NV, June 09, 2021 --(



The podcast is a mixture of celebrities, people in the news, and interesting people from all walks of life. The interviews are broken into 10 minute segments that can be listened to over breakfast, before going to sleep, or anytime you need a quick break during the day. There's also an opportunity for people to submit questions for upcoming guests through the TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com website or using #TYOMLVR on social media. Upcoming guests and interview dates will be announced on the "Coming Soon!" portion of the website.



If you have a story that would be interesting to thousands of listeners, go to the website and submit your story through the contact page. You can also send an email to info@TheYearOfMyLife.com.



TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com Year 1 is a free eBook that has been, and continues to be, downloaded thousands of times around the world. It is the first in a new book genre known as a Continuum book series. When the book ends, the story does not. The characters and the storyline continue into the actual world through a real-time website.



The eBook website takes this one step further. The eBook and the website share the same name, TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com. This is where the Continuum series really shines. The fictional characters interact with the actual world in different ways. That interaction can change, literally, from moment to moment. Las Vegas, NV, June 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "Beginnings! Conversations that keep you talking" podcast is the newest endeavor of the The Year Of My Life brand. "Everyone experiences multiple beginnings during the course of a lifetime. I've gone from 20 years in a wheelchair to crutches to becoming a magazine feature writer and, currently, an author. I'm pretty sure there are more beginnings to come," says Mark I. Jacobson, creator of the innovative Continuum book series, TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com.The podcast is a mixture of celebrities, people in the news, and interesting people from all walks of life. The interviews are broken into 10 minute segments that can be listened to over breakfast, before going to sleep, or anytime you need a quick break during the day. There's also an opportunity for people to submit questions for upcoming guests through the TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com website or using #TYOMLVR on social media. Upcoming guests and interview dates will be announced on the "Coming Soon!" portion of the website.If you have a story that would be interesting to thousands of listeners, go to the website and submit your story through the contact page. You can also send an email to info@TheYearOfMyLife.com.TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com Year 1 is a free eBook that has been, and continues to be, downloaded thousands of times around the world. It is the first in a new book genre known as a Continuum book series. When the book ends, the story does not. The characters and the storyline continue into the actual world through a real-time website.The eBook website takes this one step further. The eBook and the website share the same name, TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com. This is where the Continuum series really shines. The fictional characters interact with the actual world in different ways. That interaction can change, literally, from moment to moment.