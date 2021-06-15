PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Staff Domain Inc. to Set Up Vaccination Program for Employees


Staff Domain will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to all its employees free of charge. Additionally, the company will also be offering a vaccination program for the staff’s family and household members.

Casper, WY, June 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Australian BPO Staff Domain Inc. announces that it is setting up a vaccination program for all its employees in the Philippines.

Staff Domain is expected to acquire over 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are expected to arrive on the third quarter of this year.

The vaccination program is consistent with Staff Domain’s initiative to protect and maintain the health and safety of its employees.

“Our staff is the most crucial part of keeping our operations running. Employee safety has always been top priority for the organization most especially during this time. We want to make the workplace healthy and free from hazards for all of our staff,” says Staff Domain CEO and Co-Founder Justin Pavsic in a statement. “Through our employee vaccination program, we are doing our part to help contain the pandemic, protect the communities in which we operate, and help the global economy recover."

The company is currently running internal information campaigns on safety during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and updates from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Prior to vaccination, information on the vaccines and the vaccination process will be sent out to employees as part of these information campaigns.

Staff Domain will be implementing its vaccination program in accordance with guidelines from the IATF and the Department of Health (DOH) in support of the country’s national vaccine program.
Contact Information
Staff Domain
Michael Robles
1300 00 22 22
Contact
https://www.staffdomain.com

