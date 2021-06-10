Press Releases Tier5 Press Release

Receive press releases from Tier5: By Email RSS Feeds: Tier5 Joins Hand with Humanity for You and Me (HUM) for Feeding Children from Slum Areas

Kolkata based software company ties up with Non-Government, charitable organization for spreading happiness.

Kolkata, India, June 10, 2021 --(



“We firmly believe that it is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to do something for the society. Hence, we thought of meeting children from the slum areas today and organizing a special lunch for them, so that they can feel special too. In these testing times, we just want to bring out smiles and spread happiness,” said Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co Founder, Tier5 about the initiative.



“Humanity for You and Me, aka, Hum was incorporated in 2014, to work for the people in need. During the lockdown period, we have taken initiatives to help people living in different slums and streets, street animals and distributed food and ration to people in need. We would like to thank Tier5 for coming ahead for this noble cause and setting an example for the community,” said Mr. Nawaid Khan, Founder and Secretary, Humanity for You and Me.



Tier5 started its journey in 2016 as the first ever community owned software company. In the last five years, the company launched more than 21 softwares that are acclaimed globally and has a rapidly growing customer base of more than 15000 companies worldwide. Tier5 also has Helping Hands, the corporate social responsibility wing that works relentlessly for the people in need and spreads happiness.



This initiative was supported by the local people of the respective areas. Kolkata, India, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata based software development cum SaaS (Software as a service) firm with a global presence, joins hand with Humanity for You and Me (Hum), a non-government, not for profit charitable organization for treating children from slum areas a scrumptious meal on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The activity took place at the slum areas near Sector 3, Salt Lake, Kolkata. More than 150 children became parts of this noble initiative.“We firmly believe that it is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to do something for the society. Hence, we thought of meeting children from the slum areas today and organizing a special lunch for them, so that they can feel special too. In these testing times, we just want to bring out smiles and spread happiness,” said Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co Founder, Tier5 about the initiative.“Humanity for You and Me, aka, Hum was incorporated in 2014, to work for the people in need. During the lockdown period, we have taken initiatives to help people living in different slums and streets, street animals and distributed food and ration to people in need. We would like to thank Tier5 for coming ahead for this noble cause and setting an example for the community,” said Mr. Nawaid Khan, Founder and Secretary, Humanity for You and Me.Tier5 started its journey in 2016 as the first ever community owned software company. In the last five years, the company launched more than 21 softwares that are acclaimed globally and has a rapidly growing customer base of more than 15000 companies worldwide. Tier5 also has Helping Hands, the corporate social responsibility wing that works relentlessly for the people in need and spreads happiness.This initiative was supported by the local people of the respective areas. Contact Information Tier5

Rupanwita Roy

801-713-2128



www.tier5.in



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tier5