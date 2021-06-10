UpsideLMS Joins HR Katha for an Insightful Conference on "The Great HR Debate"

Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

This conference will see HR honchos and talent acquisition heads deliberate and debates on topical issues in talent management pertaining to the new world.

Pune, India, June 10, 2021 --(



Organizations, globally, realized the paybacks of hybrid working which is likely to stick on even when the pandemic runs its course. In fact, companies have learnt a host of lessons through these tough times and the learnings will stay on with them for a long time.



One area that has experienced major changes during this volatile environment has been the talent ecosystem. Companies have found hidden opportunities to strengthen the vertical while addressing some of the underlying workforce planning challenges. Upskilling and reskilling employees has assumed increased importance in these unprecedented times specially to ensure future resilience of talent.



To discuss this topic in detail, UpsideLMS has joined hands with HR Katha for a Talent Special edition titled the "The Great HR Debate." The session will see HR honchos and talent acquisition heads deliberate and debate on topical issues in talent management, pertaining to the new world.



To be moderated by Amit Gautam, CEO of UpsideLMS, it will see speakers like Amit Sharma, CHRO, Volvo Group India, Ashish Anand, Group CHRO, SAR Group and Veikas K Khokha, HR Head, Dhanuka Agritech explore and examine new approaches to skilling in the corporate world. Along with sharing opinions and insights, the panel discussion will also speak about some bold decisions and unique opportunities even as it challenges the laggards.



The virtual conference will deliberate on a host of topics including:

· Are we all in a race to reskill?

· Which skills will be critical for future resilience?

· As we identify different skillset for the future talent development, will we also have to create a skills inventory and a new assessments tool for selection and development?



The conference will be held on 11 June, 2021 between 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM IST



About HR Katha

HR Katha is India's leading online HR platform to know about HR News & Updates, HR Trends, HR Practices and to connect HR professionals. It endeavours to bring together the best tools, training, culture, and development methods that are being adapted by Indian corporates.



Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



