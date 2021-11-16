RDSI's Electronic Warfare Simulator Trains the Navy
Middletown, RI, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RDSI, a professional services company serving the defense industry, releases its newest version of EWPro™ 20/20, an electronic warfare simulation software. The Navy has been using EWPro for more than 25 years and it is responsible for successfully training multiple generations of sailors.
The software solves the challenge of giving sailors real world warfare experience by offering training in a safe and simulated environment. The software has evolved and continues to adapt to the ever-changing global threats and challenges that service men and women face.
The affordable software provides portable, standalone, and networked training solutions for both individualized and collective team training environments and supports multiple tactical platform configurations, while interfacing with existing simulation and training systems.
Past President and RDSI Board Member Robert Kenner notes, “This software is just as relevant today as it was years ago due to its ease of use. It has been a central technology solution from RDSI for all these years and it helps maintain a highly skilled workforce throughout a service member’s career.”
For more information about EWPro, download the EWPro specification sheet and informational overview at www.rdsi.com/Products.
RDSI is a professional services company performing a wide range of engineering, technical, training, monitoring and program and fiscal management services, solving problems for the Government, Public Safety and Commercial Innovation customers. As a respected member of America’s Defense community, RDSI pioneered training and simulation with EWPro™ for the US Navy and recently launched EWPro 20/20 further innovating and solving more modern challenges for the defense industry. Additionally, the company develops monitoring solutions for the US Navy with MRTS-ES, RDSI's multi-screen Multi-purpose Reconfigurable Training System for Electronic Warfare Support. RDSI also designs, builds, and tests TACAMO Strategic HEMP (High Altitude Electromagnet Pulse) Communications Shelters. RDSI is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) employing almost 100 team members who are dedicated to the delivery of products and services our customers and teammates are proud of, while providing our team members with a professional work environment they will value during their careers. RDSI is headquartered in McLean, VA, and has branch offices in San Diego, CA, Middletown, RI, and Pawcatuck, CT.
Contact
Marna Wilber
203-479-2049
www.rdsi.com
