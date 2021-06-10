Registration is Now Open for Medical Devices and IVD Conference 2021

London, United Kingdom, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group is proud to announce the launch of their Medical Devices and IVD Conference which will commence on 15th and 16th November 2021. This upcoming conference will explore into the latest updates in EU MDR and IVDR regulations as well as strategies for how to best comply with these new regulations and consider the evolving regulatory landscape for digital health software.
The MDR and IVDR updates will have a profound impact on the medical device industry, bringing certain products into regulatory scope that were previously excluded, introducing new manufacturing requirements, and increasing the burden for post-market surveillance.
What does this mean for the future of Medical Devices and IVD industry? Find out from expert industry speakers:
Jessica Wilkerson, Cyber Policy Advisor, FDA
Susan Neadle, Executive Director, Combination Products, Devices, Diagnostics & Digital Health Regulatory Affairs, Amgen
Claudia Dollins, Head, Precision Medicine & Companion Diagnostics, Bristol Myers Squibb
Michael Benecky, Senior Director, Global Regulatory Affairs, UCB Biosciences
Christophe Driesmans, Head of the Materiovigilance Entity, Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP)
Melanie Donguy, Head Regulatory Affairs EMEA, Bayer Radiology
Marc Moal, Head of Product Delivery & Project Management, Merck Connected Health & Devices
Jim Leamon, Director of Biologics Device Development, Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Louise Place, Director, Devices, GlaxoSmithkline
Stefan Strasser, Head of Department, Austrian Medicines and Medical Devices Agency
An interactive half-day post – conference workshop will also convene on 17th November 2021, led by Blake Green, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Amgen speaking on “Implementing the EU MDR and Article 117, An Industry Perspective.”
Medical Devices and IVD
15th – 16th November 2021
London, UK
#MedicalDevicesIVD
Half – Day Post Conference Workshop: 17th November 2021
