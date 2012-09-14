Digital Billboard PLASMV in Petrovac, Serbia, Contributes to the Development of Smart Cities

Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS produced and developed a Digital Billboard of the PLASMV model for the city of Petrovac.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, June 10, 2021 --(



Petrovac is a town in Serbia, situated upon the Mlava River. Given its location, it is an attractive city for tourists.



This way, the interactive tourist information kiosk PLASMV for outdoor by PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS aims, precisely, to provide users with information regarding cultural heritage, natural attractions, hospitality and gastronomy, events and other useful communications.



In the future, this locality intends to create a network of interactive Digital Billboards for outdoor that will inform tourists and citizens while supporting tourism development in the area.



Installed in the new tourist recreation area, this Digital Billboard contributes to the development of Smart Cities, namely for its benefits:



- Ease of adaptation to user needs;

- Immersive and interactive environment;

- Improved user experience;

- Attractive and dynamic communication.



The PLASMV model is based on an interactive technology and was developed to be used anywhere — indoor or outdoor — and for any type of application. Modern and versatile, this Digital Billboard aims, especially, to disseminate dynamic advertising content.



This was a project implemented by the partner Interactive Solutions and the Tourist Organization of Municipality Petrovac.



With the intention of contributing to technological innovation, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is a world reference in the development of customized technological solutions for several activity sectors.



Take a look at https://swki.me/9bhOQDGN



Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



