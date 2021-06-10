Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Roosevelt Strategic Council’s Facilities & Campus Energy Summit

Roosevelt Strategic Council is proud to announce the Facilities & Campus Energy Summit occurring September 8-9, 2021, at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia. This will be the second iteration and will feature in-person attendance only. RSC designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Improving Energy Resiliency, Efficiency and Sustainability for the Built Environment.”

Alexandria, VA, June 10, 2021 --(



2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:

COL Christopher Kiss, Deputy Chief of Design, Construction & Activation, Defense Health Agency, Dept of Defense

Randy Gaines, Senior Vice President Operations & New Openings Americas, Hilton

Jason Christman, Vice President, Chief Product Security Officer, Johnson Controls

Lee Dunfee, Managing Director, Engineering Operations, Cushman & Wakefield

Kevin Kampschroer, Chief Sustainability Officer; Director Office of Federal High-Performance Buildings, US. General Service Administration

Emmanuel Daniel, Director, Applied Innovation & Incubation – Smart Buildings & Campuses, Microsoft

Dr. Steven Driver, Global Energy Director, Sanofi

Jennifer Groman, Chief, Facilities Engineering, NASA



Topics will include:

- Adapting Energy Master Plans and Business Models to account for the impact of COVID-19: lessons learned

- Successful strategies for cost justifying and funding efficiency, resiliency and sustainability projects for your built environment including PACE, ESPCs, PPA, Energy- as-a- Service, public-private partnerships

- Successful operational strategies for the Integration of DERs: Best business practices for using solar and energy storage (batteries) to eliminate monthly peak demand charges throughout the year in addition to providing resilience during outages.

- Cyber Resiliency: Current threat landscape for facility and campus energy; how to build in cyber resilience, and what level of resilience to expect from your Control Systems, Energy Information Systems (EIS) and Building Automation Systems (BAS).

- Advanced Energy Management Systems and Data Analytics: Fueled by digitization and new technologies, facility and energy management systems have the ability to providedata driven, real time decision making tools to facility energy managers and engineers. Knowing what data sets to utilize and how to extract meaningful outcomes canunpack energy savings, improve resiliency and help transform facilities and campuses into smarter, automated systems.

- Distributed Energy Resources: Integrating battery storage, microgrids, PV, CHP, EV charging and wind into your energy portfolio through onsite generation or various PPA.

- Monitoring-Based Commissioning (MBCx): How far can the data take us? Using data analytics to automate and enhance the commissioning process.

- Fault Detection and Diagnostics: Using an intelligent predictive maintenance tool for detecting and predicting equipment failures including Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics (AFDD).

- Future of Intelligent Facilities, Campuses and the National Energy Infrastructure: Near future state for supporting IoT; from sensors, management systems and standards to help you move forward. The future of Gird-Interactive Buildings and what energy managers need to prepare for.



Seating is limited

To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Those interested in participating in the Facilities & Campus Energy Summit can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council's website at rscouncil.org/facilitiesenergy.



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@rscouncil.org.



Summit is closed to press / No recordings Alexandria, VA, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Facilities & Campus Energy Summit was designed to provide an interchange of knowledge and serve as a catalyst for collaboration across federal, state and private sector institutional, and commercial facility and campus energy stakeholders. The Summit will focus on both emerging business models and technical capabilities to support increased energy efficiencies, sustainability, reliability, and resiliency for the public and private sector built environment.2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:COL Christopher Kiss, Deputy Chief of Design, Construction & Activation, Defense Health Agency, Dept of DefenseRandy Gaines, Senior Vice President Operations & New Openings Americas, HiltonJason Christman, Vice President, Chief Product Security Officer, Johnson ControlsLee Dunfee, Managing Director, Engineering Operations, Cushman & WakefieldKevin Kampschroer, Chief Sustainability Officer; Director Office of Federal High-Performance Buildings, US. General Service AdministrationEmmanuel Daniel, Director, Applied Innovation & Incubation – Smart Buildings & Campuses, MicrosoftDr. Steven Driver, Global Energy Director, SanofiJennifer Groman, Chief, Facilities Engineering, NASATopics will include:- Adapting Energy Master Plans and Business Models to account for the impact of COVID-19: lessons learned- Successful strategies for cost justifying and funding efficiency, resiliency and sustainability projects for your built environment including PACE, ESPCs, PPA, Energy- as-a- Service, public-private partnerships- Successful operational strategies for the Integration of DERs: Best business practices for using solar and energy storage (batteries) to eliminate monthly peak demand charges throughout the year in addition to providing resilience during outages.- Cyber Resiliency: Current threat landscape for facility and campus energy; how to build in cyber resilience, and what level of resilience to expect from your Control Systems, Energy Information Systems (EIS) and Building Automation Systems (BAS).- Advanced Energy Management Systems and Data Analytics: Fueled by digitization and new technologies, facility and energy management systems have the ability to providedata driven, real time decision making tools to facility energy managers and engineers. Knowing what data sets to utilize and how to extract meaningful outcomes canunpack energy savings, improve resiliency and help transform facilities and campuses into smarter, automated systems.- Distributed Energy Resources: Integrating battery storage, microgrids, PV, CHP, EV charging and wind into your energy portfolio through onsite generation or various PPA.- Monitoring-Based Commissioning (MBCx): How far can the data take us? Using data analytics to automate and enhance the commissioning process.- Fault Detection and Diagnostics: Using an intelligent predictive maintenance tool for detecting and predicting equipment failures including Automated Fault Detection and Diagnostics (AFDD).- Future of Intelligent Facilities, Campuses and the National Energy Infrastructure: Near future state for supporting IoT; from sensors, management systems and standards to help you move forward. The future of Gird-Interactive Buildings and what energy managers need to prepare for.Seating is limitedTo allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Those interested in participating in the Facilities & Campus Energy Summit can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council's website at rscouncil.org/facilitiesenergy.Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@rscouncil.org.Summit is closed to press / No recordings Contact Information Roosevelt Strategic Council

Chris Elliott

201-672-8745



https://rscouncil.org/facilitiesenergy/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend