Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Transfinder Press Release

Receive press releases from Transfinder: By Email RSS Feeds: Transfinder CEO to Address Clarkson Graduates at Capital Region Commencement

Schenectady, NY, June 10, 2021 --(



Civitella will be delivering two commencement addresses on June 12 as Clarkson is seeking to provide social distance for graduates and their families.



“I’m excited to be speaking to this group of graduates who have completed their degrees at one of the most challenging times in recent memory,” Civitella said. “In many ways, they have learned how to ‘figure it out’ as they along with Clarkson and organizations have had to find ways to navigate the pandemic.



Civitella’s address will highlight what he calls the “Figure It Out Spirit” that the world needs now more than ever.



This is the second collegiate commencement address the Transfinder CEO has delivered. Civitella spoke to SUNY Schenectady’s graduating class in 2015.

Clarkson President Anthony Collins said Civitella’s address lines up with the innovative spirit found in the Clarkson community.



"With Antonio Civitella speaking at our upcoming commencement ceremony, we are honored to have a prominent Capital Region leader and entrepreneur address our graduates,” President Collins said. “Not only does his company continue to see consistent success, Mr. Civitella is also a champion of his community and a model for our graduates on how to make a difference in the lives of those around them. His message to 'figure it out' parallels the innovative spirit of the Clarkson community and will serve as inspiration to our newest graduates as they cross the stage into the next chapter of their lives."



Civitella began his career as a computer software intern with James Forth & Associates, a management-consulting firm. He successfully developed and launched the company’s flagship product, Transfinder Pro. He bought the company in 2000 and changed the company’s name to Transfinder to reflect the focus on the products and services for pupil transportation. The company has more than 130 employees at three locations, Austin, Texas, Shanghai, China and its headquarters in Schenectady.



The company has had 23 consecutive years of year-over-year growth and has received a number of awards, Best Company to Work For in New York, Top Workplaces, Best Places to Work and Most Innovative.



Civitella has also received many accolades. In 2014, he received the inaugural Entrepreneur of the Year award from his alma mater, Siena College. That same year, he was named Newsmaker of the Year by the Albany Business Review, and Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration.



Civitella is actively involved in the region where Transfinder is located, believing in the importance of giving back to the community. He and his company have supported such organizations as the Schenectady City Mission, the Schenectady Inner City Ministry, Habitat for Humanity, and initiatives focused on enhancing children’s educational opportunities at venues such as Proctors and the Joe Bruno Stadium, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats.



Civitella is also the founder and president of the New York BizLab, a business accelerator focused on helping some of the region’s most innovative startups “grow smart and grow fast.”



The BizLab has partnered with Clarkson in the very popular “BizLab-Clarkson Lunchtime Entrepreneurship Series,” featuring some of the most successful CEOs in the Capital Region.



Civitella also is a founding member of the Schenectady Smart City Advisory Commission, a group formed to transform the city using innovative technologies, and a founding member of Live in Schenectady, a group of private investors involved in building new homes in the Electric City.



He is also a member of The 50 Group, the University at Albany’s Center for Leadership and Service Advisory Board, the Albany Diocesan School Board, the Ellis Foundation, the Center for Economic Growth and NBT Bank’s Board of Advisors as well as Siena College’s Stack Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Board, Executives with Heart, American Heart Association, Capital District Advisory Board and Live in Schenectady.



About Transfinder



Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work, Best Company to Work for in New York State and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Schenectady, NY, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Antonio Civitella, the president and CEO of Transfinder, will address Clarkson University graduates and their families at the Capital Region Graduate Commencement ceremony at Proctors in Schenectady on June 12.Civitella will be delivering two commencement addresses on June 12 as Clarkson is seeking to provide social distance for graduates and their families.“I’m excited to be speaking to this group of graduates who have completed their degrees at one of the most challenging times in recent memory,” Civitella said. “In many ways, they have learned how to ‘figure it out’ as they along with Clarkson and organizations have had to find ways to navigate the pandemic.Civitella’s address will highlight what he calls the “Figure It Out Spirit” that the world needs now more than ever.This is the second collegiate commencement address the Transfinder CEO has delivered. Civitella spoke to SUNY Schenectady’s graduating class in 2015.Clarkson President Anthony Collins said Civitella’s address lines up with the innovative spirit found in the Clarkson community."With Antonio Civitella speaking at our upcoming commencement ceremony, we are honored to have a prominent Capital Region leader and entrepreneur address our graduates,” President Collins said. “Not only does his company continue to see consistent success, Mr. Civitella is also a champion of his community and a model for our graduates on how to make a difference in the lives of those around them. His message to 'figure it out' parallels the innovative spirit of the Clarkson community and will serve as inspiration to our newest graduates as they cross the stage into the next chapter of their lives."Civitella began his career as a computer software intern with James Forth & Associates, a management-consulting firm. He successfully developed and launched the company’s flagship product, Transfinder Pro. He bought the company in 2000 and changed the company’s name to Transfinder to reflect the focus on the products and services for pupil transportation. The company has more than 130 employees at three locations, Austin, Texas, Shanghai, China and its headquarters in Schenectady.The company has had 23 consecutive years of year-over-year growth and has received a number of awards, Best Company to Work For in New York, Top Workplaces, Best Places to Work and Most Innovative.Civitella has also received many accolades. In 2014, he received the inaugural Entrepreneur of the Year award from his alma mater, Siena College. That same year, he was named Newsmaker of the Year by the Albany Business Review, and Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration.Civitella is actively involved in the region where Transfinder is located, believing in the importance of giving back to the community. He and his company have supported such organizations as the Schenectady City Mission, the Schenectady Inner City Ministry, Habitat for Humanity, and initiatives focused on enhancing children’s educational opportunities at venues such as Proctors and the Joe Bruno Stadium, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats.Civitella is also the founder and president of the New York BizLab, a business accelerator focused on helping some of the region’s most innovative startups “grow smart and grow fast.”The BizLab has partnered with Clarkson in the very popular “BizLab-Clarkson Lunchtime Entrepreneurship Series,” featuring some of the most successful CEOs in the Capital Region.Civitella also is a founding member of the Schenectady Smart City Advisory Commission, a group formed to transform the city using innovative technologies, and a founding member of Live in Schenectady, a group of private investors involved in building new homes in the Electric City.He is also a member of The 50 Group, the University at Albany’s Center for Leadership and Service Advisory Board, the Albany Diocesan School Board, the Ellis Foundation, the Center for Economic Growth and NBT Bank’s Board of Advisors as well as Siena College’s Stack Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Board, Executives with Heart, American Heart Association, Capital District Advisory Board and Live in Schenectady.About TransfinderFounded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work, Best Company to Work for in New York State and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Contact Information Transfinder Corporation

Rick D'Errico

518-723-8303



www.transfinder.com

440 State St.

Schenectady, NY 12305



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Transfinder Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend