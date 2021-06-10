Crown Sterling Limited LLC Announces “Data Bill of Rights;" Uses Expansion of Property Law to Defend Data Sovereignty

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Crown Sterling Limited LLC Press Release

Newport Beach, CA, June 10, 2021 --(



Crown Sterling Limited is one of the first companies to acknowledge and recognize the right for consumers to own, protect, and manage their own digitally produced data in order to prevent unwanted theft, manipulation, or distribution by unauthorized third parties.



“Your personal information is out there for anyone to obtain - even your social security number, where you live - your live location data...to get reparations for that - to get your privacy back is almost nearly impossible,” said Brittany Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, data ownership activist and advisor to Crown Sterling in a recent Podcast.



The “Data Bill of Rights” proposes that data, created by the individual, be recognized under the same laws and protections as personal or intellectual property:



“We believe that digital assets are the intangible personal property of the original producer and therefore are protected by the United States Constitution, including the 4th and 5th Amendments; the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including Articles 12 and 17; the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, including Articles 7 and 8; and the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, including Article 8.”



Since the early stages of the internet, online communication has revolutionized search engines, social media, and e-commerce which has allowed digital assets such as personal data to be unintentionally and freely relinquished by consumers, often to companies that had previously paid for or requested that information. These digital assets are regarded as “intangible property” and should be subject to the same regulations that govern property law rather than privacy law. According to Kaiser, privacy laws are insufficient to regulate such intangible assets, "we don’t have national federal privacy law in the United States."



Continued advancements in digital technologies has eliminated any sense of consumer privacy or control in relation to other commonly regulated tangible contexts. Most companies have been operating in a largely unregulated space, delegating the role of consumer consent to confusing user agreements meant to conflate freedom of access with personal privacy. The lack of solid encryption and data security also leaves individuals vulnerable to data and identity theft, costing a collective untold millions in time, money and assets.



Alexa Corbett

949-260-1702



crownsterling.io



