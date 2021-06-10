PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Bold New Website of a Miami Creative Agency Leaves No Room for Uncertainty


Regular Animal, a creative agency that generates content and design across all platforms, announces today the launch of its new website. With a vibrant design and expanded feature offerings, the new site delivers accessible information and an engaging user experience.

Miami, FL, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Founded in 2015, Regular Animal has amassed since then a client roster of brands such as Dom Pérignon, Rimowa, and Carolina Herrera. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most of the team moved to work remotely last year, and they realized the need to reinforce their virtual presence with a more comprehensive website.

The creative agency’s new site is the result of mixing American boldness with European design. “Most of our clients straddle between Europe and the United States, so we wanted to bring an element of both places to the site,” says Ana Meira, Creative Director at Regular Animal. At the same time, the team was keen for the creative agency’s new look to convey “the European way of living and mix that emotion, with the coolness and cultural aura of Miami.”

The design oscillates between black and white; its overall minimalist backdrop blends with saturated splashes of red. Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the website and find what they need. The main content is divided into four sections: Home, Agency, Work, and Contact.

On the Home page, users are welcomed into an airy layout with a brief intro and project selection. Abundant in content and crowned with a list of services, the Agency section amplifies Regular Animal’s vision. The Work section features a portfolio of selected projects, and in the Contact section, users find the agency’s contact details.

Bold design aside, the Regular Animal website puts usability first, featuring a minimalistic and functional front-end that works on all devices. The team is thrilled to launch the new site, and they feel it will serve as a practical portal into Regular Animal’s right thoughts, right words, and right actions.

About Regular Animal

Regular Animal is an independent creative agency that generates content and design across all platforms. They focus on just three things: strategy, content, and design. In Regular Animal’s view, these three key disciplines are central to brand-building and brand development, and through the power of creative strategy, content, and design, they move organizations forward. For further information, please contact blah@regularanimal.com.
Contact Information
Regular Animal
Ana Meira
+1-786-598-7999
Contact
https://regularanimal.com

