Top Quality Human and Raw Hair Extensions and Lace Wigs Are Now Available Directly to the Customer from Within the United States

CROWNZ Hair and Beauty’s hair and lash collection are made of the finest hair products in the market. Their raw Indian and raw Vietnamese hair come directly from the country of its origin. Hair wigs and extensions are very popular styles for women with natural hair for protective styling, women with straight hair for quick change beauty options, and women suffering hair loss from alopecia or medical treatments.



"Hair is often referred to as a woman’s crown and wigs and hair extensions are used to enhance a women’s natural beauty, not replace it," stated Rhonda L. Carson, owner and founder of CROWNZ Hair and Beauty. "By launching an online hair and lash boutique, CROWNZ Hair and Beauty makes it much more convenient for customers to obtain their hair and lash products. Hair extensions are available in various textures, including body wave, straight, deep wave, loose wave, and kinky straight and curly textures. Lashes are available in 3D, 3D 25MM, 3D Thin Line, and 5D Mink Styles."



CROWNZ Hair and Beauty is excited to offer hair types for various budgets, providing three qualities of human and raw hair. The most affordable option is their Malaysian hair type. The premium Brazilian hair type is the most popular type that they sell. The raw Indian and raw Vietnamese hair is the top quality available and 100% guaranteed. CROWNZ Hair and Beauty is very happy to offer amazing products directly to their customers debuting their online hair and lash boutique in March 2021.



In addition to their human and raw hair extensions, the CROWNZ Hair and Beauty online boutique features products to assist with styling your lace wigs and lashes. CROWNZ Hair and Beauty provides adhesives, lace cleaners, lash glue liners, wig grips, and lash applicators.



CROWNZ Hair and Beauty is delighted to offer their customers a free 15-minute consultation to determine the customer's need and suggest recommendations for hair types, textures, and lengths that will work best to complete their desired look.



The online boutique recently expanded to offer lip gloss in eleven beautiful colors that compliment all skin tones. Be on the lookout for additional makeup offerings coming in the future.



CROWNZ Hair and Beauty’s human and raw hair extensions and lace wigs are unbeatable due to the quality of hair used and the quality vendor sourcing relationship that they partner with. You can trust CROWNZ Hair and Beauty to meet your human hair needs because the hair CROWNZ Hair and Beauty provides is guaranteed to your satisfaction and returnable within 30 days. Products must be unused and in the original packaging. Customers can refer to the full refund policy for details.



CROWNZ Hair and Beauty hair bundles are shiny, full from roots to ends, and weigh 100 grams per bundle. Hair can be cut, straightened, curled, and is safe to bleach to 613 Blonde. Human and Raw hair is 100% real and should be treated like your own natural hair. It is important to wash and condition the hair and use styling products to set your styles. It is important to stay away from products heavy in alcohol and silicones. “After being natural for 10 years total, I shy away from chemical-laden products and use very few products in my regimen. I always use Giovanni Direct leave-in conditioner in my hair and on my wigs,” says Owner Rhonda.



If cared for properly, hair purchased from CROWNZ Hair and Beauty can be reused for up to a year or more. Always wash your wigs and extensions before storing and store the hair in a satin bag to maintain moisture.



CROWNZ Hair and Beauty provides hair lengths from 10” to 32” lengths and can support custom requests with open communication and agreed-upon timelines.



CROWNZ Hair and Beauty feels confident that customers will be impressed with CROWNZ Hair and Beauty quality and will enjoy their private label packaging and discount code with every order.



