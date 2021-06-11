Press Releases BlackBeltHelp Press Release

Receive press releases from BlackBeltHelp: By Email RSS Feeds: University of Nevada, Reno Selects BlackBeltHelp for After-Hours IT and LMS Help Desk Support

BlackBeltHelp is proud to announce its partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno to provide Chatbot, After-hours IT and Canvas® help desk support.

Chicago, IL, June 11, 2021 --(



University of Nevada, Reno will also leverage the Simplify Chatbot to deliver a dynamic self-service experience. BlackBeltHelp's chatbot will be able to answer over 350 queries and transfer to a live support agent if needed. This will reduce costs without trading quality service.



These products will help the college in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.



Benefits to the University of Nevada, Reno:



Removing student barriers to remote/online learning

Delivering cost-effective services

Expanding service and increasing efficiency



The scope of support includes:



General IT



Network Connectivity

Productivity Applications

Antivirus / Security Utilities

Operating System Support

Email

Password reset



Canvas® LMS



Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access

Basic Instructor Grade book issues

Assignment submission failures

Course navigation & finding grades

Adding/Dropping courses



About University of Nevada, Reno:



Founded in 1874, the University was established as Nevada's land-grant institution under the Morrill Act of 1862, signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln. Today, the University is recognized as a top National University by U.S. News & World Report, one of the country's top research institutions by the Carnegie® Classification and a Carnegie® Engaged University.



About BlackBeltHelp:



BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.



Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com/press-release.html Chicago, IL, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The implemented services will instantly connect students, faculty, and staff to the support they need beyond the business hours, weekends, and holidays.University of Nevada, Reno will also leverage the Simplify Chatbot to deliver a dynamic self-service experience. BlackBeltHelp's chatbot will be able to answer over 350 queries and transfer to a live support agent if needed. This will reduce costs without trading quality service.These products will help the college in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.Benefits to the University of Nevada, Reno:Removing student barriers to remote/online learningDelivering cost-effective servicesExpanding service and increasing efficiencyThe scope of support includes:General ITNetwork ConnectivityProductivity ApplicationsAntivirus / Security UtilitiesOperating System SupportEmailPassword resetCanvas® LMSComputer-related issues & issues requiring additional accessBasic Instructor Grade book issuesAssignment submission failuresCourse navigation & finding gradesAdding/Dropping coursesAbout University of Nevada, Reno:Founded in 1874, the University was established as Nevada's land-grant institution under the Morrill Act of 1862, signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln. Today, the University is recognized as a top National University by U.S. News & World Report, one of the country's top research institutions by the Carnegie® Classification and a Carnegie® Engaged University.About BlackBeltHelp:BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com/press-release.html Contact Information BlackBeltHelp

Fiona Wood

844-255-2358



https://www.blackbelthelp.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BlackBeltHelp