University of Nevada, Reno Selects BlackBeltHelp for After-Hours IT and LMS Help Desk Support

)-- The implemented services will instantly connect students, faculty, and staff to the support they need beyond the business hours, weekends, and holidays.
University of Nevada, Reno will also leverage the Simplify Chatbot to deliver a dynamic self-service experience. BlackBeltHelp's chatbot will be able to answer over 350 queries and transfer to a live support agent if needed. This will reduce costs without trading quality service.
These products will help the college in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.
Benefits to the University of Nevada, Reno:
Removing student barriers to remote/online learning
Delivering cost-effective services
Expanding service and increasing efficiency
The scope of support includes:
General IT
Network Connectivity
Productivity Applications
Antivirus / Security Utilities
Operating System Support
Email
Password reset
Canvas® LMS
Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access
Basic Instructor Grade book issues
Assignment submission failures
Course navigation & finding grades
Adding/Dropping courses
About University of Nevada, Reno:
Founded in 1874, the University was established as Nevada's land-grant institution under the Morrill Act of 1862, signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln. Today, the University is recognized as a top National University by U.S. News & World Report, one of the country's top research institutions by the Carnegie® Classification and a Carnegie® Engaged University.
About BlackBeltHelp:
BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.
