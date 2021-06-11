Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE Press Release

American Airlines and CareNow Urgent Care Partner for Traveler COVID-19 Rapid Testing

CareNow® is offering pre-flight COVID-19 rapid testing to American Airlines’ guests traveling to 13 international destinations.

Denver, CO, June 11, 2021 --(



The partnership provides convenient COVID-19 testing to the carrier’s guests at all nine CareNow clinics in the Denver-metro area.



CareNow locations in the Denver-metro area are offering COVID-19 pre-travel testing for American Airlines passengers traveling to:



• Aruba • Nassau, Bahamas

• Bogota, Colombia • Roatan, Honduras

• Belize • San Salvador, El Salvador

• Guatemala • San Pedro Sula, Honduras

• Hawaii, United States • Santiago, Chile

• London, England • St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

• Montego Bay, Jamaica • Tegucigalpa, Honduras



CareNow locations can administer either on-site rapid or PCR lab send out COVID-19 tests. Rapid test results are ready in less than 15 minutes. Travelers can visit one of nine CareNow Denver locations for COVID-19 tests prior to their trip and ensure results can be delivered within the travel destination’s required timeline.



“Our goal is to provide convenient and quality healthcare options to our communities,” says Dr. Mark Montano, Medical Director for CareNow Denver. “We are proud to partner with American Airlines to offer efficient and reliable pre-flight COVID-19 testing to help ensure travelers are safe and healthy.”



Travelers may schedule an appointment by utilizing Web Check-In® at CareNow.com and selecting one of three options, including:



• American Airlines Rapid Test (Hawaii) - specifically for Hawaii passengers due to state specific form requirements

• American Airlines Rapid (International) - for approved destinations that allow a rapid COVID-19 test

• American Airlines PCR lab send out (International) - for approved destinations that require a laboratory send out COVID-19 test



After completing a rapid test, patients will receive a physical and electronic copy of their test results before leaving the clinic. Patients taking a PCR lab send out test will receive an electronic-only copy of results. Travelers should provide proof of their test during check-in or via the VeriFLY app to show travel readiness based on completed COVID-19 requirements.



Visit aa.com for more information on local COVID-19 requirements and destinations served by American Airlines.



For more information about COVID-19 testing and other CareNow services, visit https://www.carenow.com/denver/.



About CareNow

Since its founding in Dallas/Ft. Worth in 1993, CareNow® urgent care has been committed to providing high quality family, urgent care and occupational medicine services. Open seven days a week and after-hours, CareNow has over 140 locations nationwide providing convenient, quality and cost effective care.



CareNow is part of HCA Healthcare. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.carenow.com or call (972) 745-7500. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



About HealthONE

HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named among the top five large health systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process and has also been named 11 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #10 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.2 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



