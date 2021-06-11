Smart Digital Census Conceptualised by India, White Paper Launched

Press Releases Sapio Analytics Press Release

Government Advisory firm Sapio Analytics and U.P. Industrial Consultants Limited (UPICON), a deemed government body established by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, have released a White Paper on Smart Digital Census, a concept created by them with successful pilot.

New Delhi, India, June 11, 2021



The paper talks about the advantages and disadvantages of traditional census, while also focusing on digital census. Digital census has been in use by various countries since the last decade. It then introduces the concept of "Smart Digital Census," claiming the first of its kind census, with demonstration of the feasibility of the concept through a case study.



Smart Digital Census is presented as a concept where surveys are conducted by enumerators under the guidance of artificial intelligence using digital technologies supported by new age technologies. The paper presents methods of census employed in different parts of the world, and gives an insight into the need of adopting the concept of smart digital census.



"We are hoping to introduce this concept to every state in India, as well as to the central government, making India a pioneer in the process of census. We shall then introduce the same to various developing countries as well," says Shivangi Singhee, a co-author of the paper and a head of research at Sapio Analytics.



The last India Census was done in 2011, and the expected census in 2021 has been postponed due to the situation of COVID-19 in India.



