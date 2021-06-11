The Closet Works Inc. Of Montgomeryville, PA Donates Clothing to the Community

Press Releases The Closet Works, Inc. Press Release

The Closet Works Inc., one of the leading custom closet companies in the Philadelphia area since 1990, continues to work within their community and give back to those in most need.

The Closet Works also supports their community by collecting gently-used clothing from customers and donating them to two local organizations The Wardrobe in Lansdowne, PA and Our Closet in Springfield, PA. The Wardrobe states, “Clothing combined with personalized support helps 5,000 people a year look and feel their best to move forward in their lives.” Customers through The Closet Works can donate clothing they no longer need and have it picked up during their project installation. Over the past month, clients even received an additional 5% off the retail price of their home organization system when donating a bag of clothing items. Sal Graci, the Marketing Manager from The Closet Works states, “It is perfect opportunity for our customers to declutter and give those articles of clothing they no longer need or wear new life by giving to someone who can really benefit from the donation.”



