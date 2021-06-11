PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
RESAAS Launches Approved Supplier Program to Centralize Best-in-Class Tools for Agents


RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, announced the launch of the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program to help Agents within the RESAAS Platform choose suppliers with confidence.

New York, NY, June 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Through a formalized application process, RESAAS will select vendors to partner with and endorse as part of the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program. The chosen partners will receive advertising rights through the RESAAS AdSaaS™ advertising engine to enable advanced agent targeting.

“By leveraging the global RESAAS platform, which centralizes valuable industry-focused data and software applications, we will significantly reduce information overload for Agents when selecting suppliers for their business,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. “With over a decade of experience in serving the real estate industry, RESAAS is aptly positioned to streamline best-in-class vendors that match the specific needs of REALTORS® and their clients. Approved supplier programs are proven to bring enhanced value to members, to promote leading partners, and bring increased value to RESAAS shareholders through the monetization of RESAAS's vast network.”

RESAAS Agents selecting suppliers from the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program will gain exclusive discounts to those suppliers outside of available market offerings.
Contact Information
RESAAS
Don Mosher
604-617-5448
Contact
https://corporate.resaas.com

