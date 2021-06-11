Global Transmission to Host Virtual Conference on Green Hydrogen Middle East on August 24-25, 2021

Press Releases Global Transmission Press Release

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2021 --(



In this context, Global Transmission, with support from REGlobal, is organising a virtual conference on Green Hydrogen Middle East on August 24-25, 2021. The mission of the conference is to highlight opportunities, plans and solutions for the production, storage, transport and export of green hydrogen in the Middle East region.



The two-day online event will offer a platform to deliberate and analyse critical decisions needed to unlock the potential of green hydrogen in the region. The event will bring together policymakers, regulators, renewable energy developers, oil and gas companies, technology providers, industry experts and investors to present their perspectives and offer possible solutions for shaping the Middle East’s green hydrogen economy.



To know more about the virtual conference, please visit https://cvent.me/5xM0ba.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Green hydrogen is fast becoming a key constituent of the broader decarbonisation strategies across the world. The Middle East countries have distinctive advantages that could allow them to seize the hydrogen opportunity in their pursuit to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels towards a cleaner future.

In this context, Global Transmission, with support from REGlobal, is organising a virtual conference on Green Hydrogen Middle East on August 24-25, 2021. The mission of the conference is to highlight opportunities, plans and solutions for the production, storage, transport and export of green hydrogen in the Middle East region.

The two-day online event will offer a platform to deliberate and analyse critical decisions needed to unlock the potential of green hydrogen in the region. The event will bring together policymakers, regulators, renewable energy developers, oil and gas companies, technology providers, industry experts and investors to present their perspectives and offer possible solutions for shaping the Middle East's green hydrogen economy.

To know more about the virtual conference, please visit https://cvent.me/5xM0ba.

Global Transmission is a leading provider of information and analysis on the global electricity transmission industry. REGlobal provides high-level analysis and perspective on renewable energy issues that are of interest and relevance to CXOs working with energy developers, electricity utilities, technology providers, investors, regulators and policymakers. To know more about other conferences, please visit https://www.globaltransmission.info.

