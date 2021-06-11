Barbara Mollanazar Named One of the Top 250 Latino Agents

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Barbara Mollanazar of RE/MAX Alliance Group on the Florida Gulf Coast Named One of the Top 250 Latino Agents in 2021

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Bradenton, FL, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Once again, Barbara Mollanazar of RE/MAX Alliance Group has been recognized among the Top 250 Latino Agents by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). Ranked 36th in the southeast region and 202th nationwide, Mollanazar has been on the Top 250 list each year since it started ten years ago. The report, sponsored by Morgan Stanley, is based on 2020 sales performance.“Despite a once-in-century pandemic and a highly competitive market, this year’s Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents and Teams demonstrated perseverance and resilience,” said 2021 NAHREP President Sara Rodriquez. “Their success drives homeownership for Latinos, the only ethnic group in the country to have six consecutive years of homeownership growth.” The Top 250 Latino Agents will receive special recognition at the 2021 conference, NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE, to be held in San Diego from September 29 to October 2.Mollanazar has 26 years of local real estate experience and serves the Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota County markets. She is active in NAHREP as a member of the Board of Directors and Government Liaison. She also serves on the Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) for the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM). Mollanazar is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton, Florida 34205, and can be reached at (941) 720-2517.“I’m committed to making a difference and helping members of the Hispanic community achieve their dreams of homeownership,” Mollanazar said.NAHREP, a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of more than 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

