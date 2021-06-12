Zolo: Guide to Finding the Best Home Insurance in Canada

Press Releases Zolo Press Release

The average Canadian homeowner is underinsured and/or paying too much for their home insurance. Zolo has created a practical guide to finding the best home insurance in Canada.

Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2021 --(



Still, experts believe that more than 90% of Canadians are underinsured. While home insurance is not mandatory in Canada, it is a critical tool that can help protect your home, property, and lifestyle. That is why Zolo created an essential guide to finding and getting the best home insurance in Canada.



The good news is there are practical strategies that can help increase your protection while minimizing the costs of home insurance. For instance:



Compare prices: Even if you already have a preferred insurance company, it’s always best to request quotes and compare prices. Insurance is a competitive industry and will fight to win low-risk customers over.

Get off-line and talk to an agent: While you can conveniently find price information online, it’s best to discuss prices with an agent to ask about discounts. Insurance professionals can help connect you with the best companies for your requirements.

Ask about discounts: One of the easiest ways to get price reductions is to ask for them. Usually, companies can offer discounts for bundled products such as getting your vehicle and home insurance from the same provider. Additionally, you can also ask the agent for multi-location options, loyalty benefits, or group discounts.

Check your deductible: When comparing prices, remember to consider deductibles — the amount you should pay before the insurance company offers compensation. If you want to lower your monthly premium, you can choose a policy with a higher deductible.

Check your credit score: Insurance companies typically use your credit history to gauge the risks associated with your claim. If you have a credit score between 660 and 724, you can enjoy as much as a 25% discount on your premium.



If you’re ready to protect your house from leaks, fires, theft, and other potentially catastrophic damage, then it’s time to consider how to get the best home insurance.



About Zolo

Zolo is one of Canada’s most popular national real estate marketplaces. Each month, over 10 million home shoppers use Zolo to level up the way they buy, sell, rent, finance, and learn about real estate.



Press Contact:

Nicole Sullivan

nicole.sullivan@zolo.ca

Romana King

416-895-5407



www.zolo.ca



