Less Than 2 Weeks to Go Until MilSatCom USA 2021

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- There are only two weeks to go until this year's annual MilSatCom USA Conference, is now free to register for military personnel and government civilians. Featuring in-depth presentations from all branches of the military, numerous critical government agencies and leading industry SATCOM providers, the conference will delve into the most important topics and discussions around MILSATCOM. This year’s forum will analyse several pressing topics including emerging US space policy, SATCOM resiliency and redundancy, USSF and US Army SATCOM acquisition plans, and expeditionary SATCOM for the Warfighter.Interested parties can register for the conference is now free for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom.As well as bringing together the US MILSATCOM community, the conference will bring in some of the most dynamic and innovative international militaries to provide their unique perspectives; no other event in the USA offers the same number of opportunities to meet, discuss and network with opposite numbers from allied nations.Highlights of this year’s esteemed line-up include:- Mr Mike Dean, Chief DoD SATCOM, Office of the Chief Information Officer, US DoD- Colonel Matthew Holston, Commander Space Delta 8, US Space Force- Mr Joe Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force- Lieutenant Colonel James Nilsen, Chief, Future SATCOM Capability Office, SMC, US Space ForceMilSatCom USA 2021 will also feature presentations from key strategic partners – the UK, France and Argentina – in which they will address their modernisation plans, strategic objectives, and overall vision for space.This is an essential event for those wanting to attend the forum to benefit from insights, advice and updates from senior DoD figures, industry experts and researchers at the cutting edge of work on SATCOM. The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom.MilSatCom USA 2021June 23rd – 24th 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyWebsite: www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr9Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrup GrummanSponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo DRS and SKY Perfect JSAT CorporationFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Nisha Poyser-Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

