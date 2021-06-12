Press Releases Plethora Press Release

Receive press releases from Plethora: By Email RSS Feeds: Plethora’s Webinar on "Redefining Capability Development as Business Strategy" to Offer Strategic Insights for Corporate Learning in the New Normal

As capability building becomes top priority for companies this year, effective tools for upskilling will help maximize business productivity.

Pune, India, June 12, 2021 --(



In an upcoming webinar titled "Redefining Capability Development as Business Strategy: Digital-First Learning, Personalization & Content Relevancy" organized by Plethora in association with ETHRWorld, L&D and HR experts will share their insights and experiences to redefine capability development in 2021.



In the new normal, as employees are required to rapidly acquire new skills, companies have to accelerate capability building at a faster pace. To this end, personalized learning has become an effective tool to enhance the creation of a holistic and sustainable learning system. Through digital-first, customized and relevant learning, it is possible to offer upskilling and reskilling opportunities to the workforce to help maximize business productivity.



With the pursuit of steering employee upskilling and helping companies enhance capabilities in 2021, Plethora is dedicated to offering the best-quality learning that is customized to specific skilling needs, and an outcome-based consultative approach in line with business goals.



The webinar will see Amit Gautam, CEO and Director, Plethora, along with Riaz Mulla, Head Leadership Learning & Talent Development, Tech Mahindra and Palanisamy Annamalai, AVP - L&D and Head of Training, Samasta Microfinance Ltd, deliberate over ways and means to augment capability building in 2021. The event will be moderated by Puja Bothra, Senior Content Lead, ETHRWorld.



Targeted towards senior leadership from L&D and HR, the webinar will cover key points like:

· Understanding the upskilling challenges of underperforming teams

· Prioritizing capability development as a business imperative

· Redesigning traditional training approaches for the digital world

· Adopting a personalized approach to capability development

The webinar will be streamed live on Thursday, 17th June from 4.30PM to 5.30PM IST.



To register for the webinar, please visit https://hr.economictimes.indiatimes.com/webinars/redefining-capability-development-as-business-strategy-digital-first-learning-personalization-content-relevancy/901?utm_source=ethrworld-com&utm_medium=banner-promotional-banner&utm_campaign=featured-5786-campaign-webcast-0featured-5786-campaign-webcast-/901 Pune, India, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As businesses navigate a volatile work environment in this unprecedented crisis, it is time to address the more pressing issues of performance and capability gaps among the workforce. Organizations need renewed approaches that offer learning opportunities to engage employees and help them perform at their best levels, while ensuring their future-readiness.In an upcoming webinar titled "Redefining Capability Development as Business Strategy: Digital-First Learning, Personalization & Content Relevancy" organized by Plethora in association with ETHRWorld, L&D and HR experts will share their insights and experiences to redefine capability development in 2021.In the new normal, as employees are required to rapidly acquire new skills, companies have to accelerate capability building at a faster pace. To this end, personalized learning has become an effective tool to enhance the creation of a holistic and sustainable learning system. Through digital-first, customized and relevant learning, it is possible to offer upskilling and reskilling opportunities to the workforce to help maximize business productivity.With the pursuit of steering employee upskilling and helping companies enhance capabilities in 2021, Plethora is dedicated to offering the best-quality learning that is customized to specific skilling needs, and an outcome-based consultative approach in line with business goals.The webinar will see Amit Gautam, CEO and Director, Plethora, along with Riaz Mulla, Head Leadership Learning & Talent Development, Tech Mahindra and Palanisamy Annamalai, AVP - L&D and Head of Training, Samasta Microfinance Ltd, deliberate over ways and means to augment capability building in 2021. The event will be moderated by Puja Bothra, Senior Content Lead, ETHRWorld.Targeted towards senior leadership from L&D and HR, the webinar will cover key points like:· Understanding the upskilling challenges of underperforming teams· Prioritizing capability development as a business imperative· Redesigning traditional training approaches for the digital world· Adopting a personalized approach to capability developmentThe webinar will be streamed live on Thursday, 17th June from 4.30PM to 5.30PM IST.To register for the webinar, please visit https://hr.economictimes.indiatimes.com/webinars/redefining-capability-development-as-business-strategy-digital-first-learning-personalization-content-relevancy/901?utm_source=ethrworld-com&utm_medium=banner-promotional-banner&utm_campaign=featured-5786-campaign-webcast-0featured-5786-campaign-webcast-/901 Contact Information Plethora

Mayuri Gaikwad

202-523-6050



www.plethoralearning.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Plethora