"Blades Direct Reviews" Blades Direct 2nd Qtr Sales Numbers Up Over 90% Year to Date


Fort Mill, SC, June 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces 2nd QTR Sales numbers up over 90% year to date.

Shoxx blades continue to be the top selling product line for Blades Direct in North America.

The exclusive blade has nearly a full inch of segment height and includes the highest amount of diamond concentration available. The blade's manufacturing process implements the same bonding technique utilized in the automotive industry, which results in cutting speeds that are twice as fast as traditional blades on the market.

According to the manufacturer, the Shoxx technology allows these diamond blades to cut 2x faster, last 2x longer, and are some of the safest diamond blades in the world.

Customers have been quoted as saying, "RX13, UX17, and TX13, AX13, and "Shoxx Diamond Blades” cut faster and last longer than any other diamond blade on the market today" and "Shoxx are the single greatest diamond blades in the world today."

Blades Direct can be found and is well known on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. You can find many testimonies of current customers of Blades Direct and videos of them showing off the tools and how good they cut.

For more information, visit www.bladesdirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative.
BladesDirect.net
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net

