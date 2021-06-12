Press Releases BladesDirect.net Press Release

Receive press releases from BladesDirect.net: By Email RSS Feeds: "Blades Direct Reviews" Blades Direct "Shocker" Blades Continues to Gain More Popularity Throughout Concrete Industry.

Portland, OR, June 12, 2021 --(



According to the manufacturer, the Shoxx technology allows these diamond blades to cut 2x faster, last 2x longer, and are some of the safest diamond blades in the world.



With two production centers in France and Germany, Samedia manufacturers over one million tools per year and holds a global patent on the Shoxx technology, which was designed for cutting reinforced concrete, granite, and other very hard surfaces. The manufacturing process incorporates the same bonding technique used in the automotive industry, resulting in cutting speeds that are twice as fast as standard blades



Customers have ordered the Shoxx, Shocker blade and Rx13 in record numbers, buying more blades from Blades Direct than any previous year on record.



Utilizing state-of-the-art Shoxx® Technology, The Shocker has already become a top-rated diamond blade at Blades Direct.



Customers have been quoted as saying, "RX13, UX17, and TX13, AX13, and "Shoxx Diamond Blades” cut faster and last longer than any other diamond blade on the market today" and "Shoxx are the single greatest diamond blades in the world today."



Blades Direct can be found and is well known on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. You can find many testimonies of current customers of Blades Direct and videos of them showing off the tools and how good they cut.



For more information, visit www.bladesdirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative. Portland, OR, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, continues to gain more popularity throughout concrete industry.According to the manufacturer, the Shoxx technology allows these diamond blades to cut 2x faster, last 2x longer, and are some of the safest diamond blades in the world.With two production centers in France and Germany, Samedia manufacturers over one million tools per year and holds a global patent on the Shoxx technology, which was designed for cutting reinforced concrete, granite, and other very hard surfaces. The manufacturing process incorporates the same bonding technique used in the automotive industry, resulting in cutting speeds that are twice as fast as standard bladesCustomers have ordered the Shoxx, Shocker blade and Rx13 in record numbers, buying more blades from Blades Direct than any previous year on record.Utilizing state-of-the-art Shoxx® Technology, The Shocker has already become a top-rated diamond blade at Blades Direct.Customers have been quoted as saying, "RX13, UX17, and TX13, AX13, and "Shoxx Diamond Blades” cut faster and last longer than any other diamond blade on the market today" and "Shoxx are the single greatest diamond blades in the world today."Blades Direct can be found and is well known on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. You can find many testimonies of current customers of Blades Direct and videos of them showing off the tools and how good they cut.For more information, visit www.bladesdirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative. Contact Information BladesDirect.net

Eric Gervais

855-225-2337



www.bladesdirect.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BladesDirect.net