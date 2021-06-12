Nationwide Moving Franchise “You Move Me” Joins RESAAS Approved Supplier Program

Press Releases RESAAS Press Release

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with You Move Me as part of RESAAS’ Approved Supplier Program.

As part of You Move Me’s inclusion in RESAAS’ Approved Supplier Program, more than 450,000 RESAAS Agents are eligible to pass along discounts to their clients for their moving needs.



“This partnership continues RESAAS’ commitment of providing a suite of top tier services to RESAAS Agents from list-to-close,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. “You Move Me’s explosive growth into major American cities aligns with areas within RESAAS’ geographic footprint with a high density of Agents. This partnership is powered by data-driven decisions made possible by RESAAS’ unique and valuable real estate data.”



You Move Me will utilize RESAAS’ proprietary advertising engine, AdSaaS™, along with RESAAS’ unique real estate data acquired directly from REALTORS® and Brokers, to deliver specific opportunities to RESAAS Agents and their clients.



New York, NY, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- You Move Me, a nationwide moving franchise which has rapidly expanded to 20 locations across North America, has trained and certified staff that specialize in helping customers move home or office.

