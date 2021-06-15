Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Receive press releases from SottoPelle Therapy: By Email RSS Feeds: SottoPelle® Recognizes Benito Villanueva, M.D., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

San Diego, CA, June 15, 2021 --(



Benito Villanueva, M.D., is a Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist with post-graduate training in Reproductive Endocrinology. Reproductive Endocrinology is a subspecialty that involves two years of university study and training after the residency. Reproductive Endocrinologists are charged with multiple areas connected with reproduction. These areas include abnormal growth and development of children, problems with puberty, the complex reasons and treatments of infertility, and, very appropriately, those aspects of post-reproductive life, with the known decline of ovarian and testicular function and production of the reproductive hormones. That results in the clinical consequences of menopause and andropause. The field of Reproductive endocrinologists focuses on the identification and correction of hormonal decline and management of men and women, that are suffering the consequences of decreased hormonal production.



In the last few decades, it has been proven that the safe use of ovarian and testicular hormones must be in a trans-dermal fashion to avoid complications stemming from oral intake. This means that acceptable routes of administration of hormones are in the form of creams, gels, injections, and the one with the most physiologic impact on the patients, which is the implanted hormone pellets.



Benito Villanueva, M.D., has had a very long and solid involvement and experience in hormone administration for both men and women in the post-reproductive ages.

Benito Villanueva, M.D.'s post-graduate research and studies were in the absorption of natural bioidentical hormones by skin and mucosa and have been involved in the use of bioidentical natural hormone administration for decades. Dating back to the time when very few compounding pharmacies in the country served that need.



Benito Villanueva, M.D., has used bioidentical hormones extensively, including testosterone and estradiol pellet implants. Benito Villanueva, M.D., said, "I am now very enthusiastic about joining the SottoPelle® family to consolidate my style of practice and make myself available for the SottoPelle® market."



Benito Villanueva, M.D., born on a ranch in Argentina, moved to the States in his 20s, and has lived in extraordinarily beautiful places around the country. Benito Villanueva, M.D., had his Residency training at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and his Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the University of Washington in Seattle. Benito Villanueva, M.D., moved to beautiful La Jolla in Southern California to join the Medical School Faculty at the University of California in San Diego. Benito Villanueva, M.D., loves traveling with his wife Judy and has done so extensively. Benito Villanueva, M.D., enjoys riding his bicycle along the super picturesque coastline of his superb region.



Benito Villanueva, M.D., looks forward to helping men and women suffering the unpleasant effects of hormonal dysfunction. Benito Villanueva, M.D., said, "When the right protocol is administered, the satisfaction from the relief of the symptoms is one of the most striking consequences of our medical acts, and patients are deeply grateful while it is equally gratifying for us doctors!"



"We are proud to be associated with Benito Villanueva, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Benito Villanueva, M.D., and his practice as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."



View additional information about Benito Villanueva, M.D., or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/benito-villanueva-md/



Provider Information:

Benito Villanueva, M.D.

Gen 5 Fertility

3420 Carmel Mountain Road

Suite 200

San Diego, CA 92121

(858) 550-4954



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com

Source SottoPelle® Therapy San Diego, CA, June 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Benito Villanueva, M.D., has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since February 2021.Benito Villanueva, M.D., is a Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist with post-graduate training in Reproductive Endocrinology. Reproductive Endocrinology is a subspecialty that involves two years of university study and training after the residency. Reproductive Endocrinologists are charged with multiple areas connected with reproduction. These areas include abnormal growth and development of children, problems with puberty, the complex reasons and treatments of infertility, and, very appropriately, those aspects of post-reproductive life, with the known decline of ovarian and testicular function and production of the reproductive hormones. That results in the clinical consequences of menopause and andropause. The field of Reproductive endocrinologists focuses on the identification and correction of hormonal decline and management of men and women, that are suffering the consequences of decreased hormonal production.In the last few decades, it has been proven that the safe use of ovarian and testicular hormones must be in a trans-dermal fashion to avoid complications stemming from oral intake. This means that acceptable routes of administration of hormones are in the form of creams, gels, injections, and the one with the most physiologic impact on the patients, which is the implanted hormone pellets.Benito Villanueva, M.D., has had a very long and solid involvement and experience in hormone administration for both men and women in the post-reproductive ages.Benito Villanueva, M.D.'s post-graduate research and studies were in the absorption of natural bioidentical hormones by skin and mucosa and have been involved in the use of bioidentical natural hormone administration for decades. Dating back to the time when very few compounding pharmacies in the country served that need.Benito Villanueva, M.D., has used bioidentical hormones extensively, including testosterone and estradiol pellet implants. Benito Villanueva, M.D., said, "I am now very enthusiastic about joining the SottoPelle® family to consolidate my style of practice and make myself available for the SottoPelle® market."Benito Villanueva, M.D., born on a ranch in Argentina, moved to the States in his 20s, and has lived in extraordinarily beautiful places around the country. Benito Villanueva, M.D., had his Residency training at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and his Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the University of Washington in Seattle. Benito Villanueva, M.D., moved to beautiful La Jolla in Southern California to join the Medical School Faculty at the University of California in San Diego. Benito Villanueva, M.D., loves traveling with his wife Judy and has done so extensively. Benito Villanueva, M.D., enjoys riding his bicycle along the super picturesque coastline of his superb region.Benito Villanueva, M.D., looks forward to helping men and women suffering the unpleasant effects of hormonal dysfunction. Benito Villanueva, M.D., said, "When the right protocol is administered, the satisfaction from the relief of the symptoms is one of the most striking consequences of our medical acts, and patients are deeply grateful while it is equally gratifying for us doctors!""We are proud to be associated with Benito Villanueva, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Benito Villanueva, M.D., and his practice as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."View additional information about Benito Villanueva, M.D., or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/benito-villanueva-md/Provider Information:Benito Villanueva, M.D.Gen 5 Fertility3420 Carmel Mountain RoadSuite 200San Diego, CA 92121(858) 550-4954Company Information:SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.comHormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing TeamPhone: (323) 986-5100marketing@sphrt.comSource SottoPelle® Therapy Contact Information SottoPelle Therapy

Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SottoPelle Therapy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend