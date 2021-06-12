United Real Estate | Specialists Achieves Top 10 Status in Greater Tucson

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Tucson, AZ, June 12, 2021 --(



“When the pandemic struck last year, we coached our agents to step up their communications with clients and cut expenses by 20%. We stressed their responsibility to check in on clients, not to ask for referrals, but to offer support and ask if they needed anything. We knew others were afraid, and showing care during this time was important. It's the agents who are the heroes in this story. We gave some guidance and support and they went above and beyond despite all the challenges,” explained Parrish.



Greater Tucson is experiencing a strong sellers’ market where buyers compete for homes, often in multiple-offer situations. In 2020, the residential market was up 20% year-over-year in sales volume and 7% in number of transactions. Those numbers point to price appreciation driven by buyer demand and low inventory. Although some predict an impending housing crash, indicators suggest otherwise.



“There has been talk about a housing bubble, but I don’t think we’re in one. We’re not showing typical precursors. Lending practices are much more stringent than they were prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Much of the risk posed by subprime loan markets has been eliminated. Homeowners have much more home equity, housing demand is unlikely to soften given the low inventory climate, and prices aren’t likely to crash as they did during the Great Recession. There are structural differences between our economy and that of 2008 to prevent a housing crash,” stated Parrish.



What can Tucsonans expect in the housing market in the coming months?



“I think consumers can expect appreciation to continue at a slower pace for the remainder of this year. And I also anticipate inventory to increase as the economy opens up again and returns to a more pre-pandemic climate. However, buyers will continue to experience competition at all price points. And the most competitive market segment, starter homes, will continue to be highly sought-after,” he added. “If you’re considering buying, your success comes down to you and your agent formulating a strategy and preparing to execute it well.”



Louis Parrish is available for additional commentary and media inquiries about the Greater Tucson housing market. Contact lparrish@unitedrealestatearizona.com or (520) 612-7422.



For more information about United | Specialists – Southern Arizona, visit UnitedRealEstateSouthernArizona.com.



April Gonzalez

214-277-9830



www.UnitedRealEstate.com



