Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Society 18 Press Release

Receive press releases from Society 18: By Email RSS Feeds: Society 18 Founder and CEO Pamela Zapata to Detail Transition from Agency Life to Being Self-Employed on June 30th Webinar for Networking Group, WIIM

Founder and CEO of Influencer Management and Marketing Agency, Society 18, to Host WIIM Webinar on June 30 at 1:00pm EST

New York, NY, June 14, 2021 --(



Tickets are free for Collective members of WIIM and $15 for non-members.



“I’m happy to share the details of my personal journey in starting my agency to address the gap in the industry when it came to amplifying diverse creators and their content. That gap is what fueled me to take the leap and start my own company,” said Pamela Zapata, Founder and CEO of Society 18. “As an established professional who has successfully navigated the move away from agency life, I feel it’s important to shed light on what that process really looks like so that others can benefit from my experience. I hope my story might inspire someone considering the same path or help diverse creators understand their value. WIIM is a great resource for anyone in this industry and I’m proud to be an official WIIM mentor.”



For more information and to register, please visit: https://iamwiim.com/event/from-agency-life-to-self-employed/.



About Pamela Zapata

Pamela Zapata is the Founder and CEO of Society 18, a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Zapata is a talent and marketing expert with over 10 years of experience in influencer strategy, talent relations, casting, and production. She has supported influencer strategy and procurement for brands such as Estee Lauder, Bobbie Brown, MAC, La Mer, Suave, Dove, Love Beauty Planet, Axe, and Popsicle. Prior to that, she held roles at E! Entertainment, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Style Haul, and Sweety High, where she focused on integrated marketing, strategy, production, talent, and casting. Zapata has dedicated years of her career to cultivating valued relationships by successfully and strategically utilizing influencers and talent for digital and on-air programming, brand sponsorships and events that support business initiatives, drive ratings and increase revenue. For more information, visit www.society18.com/ceo.



About Society 18

Founded in 2019 by Pamela Zapata, Society 18 is a bicoastal influencer management and marketing agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Society 18 works with brands and agencies to maximize sponsorships and optimize campaign performance to benefit both clients and brands. The agency skillfully guides clients through the complexities involved with brand partnerships, while also focusing on their personal brand building, new business, channel growth and optimization. For more information, visit www.society18.com.



About WIIM

WIIM is a first of its kind networking organization exclusively for women in influencer marketing. The organization touts over 4,000 industry professionals and has an active community that offers numerous resources such as a weekly podcast, private Facebook community, events and more. Dozens of careers have been amplified and the industry has been connected by the thought leadership and community feel of the group. To learn more and become a member visit www.iamwiim.com. New York, NY, June 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Society 18 Founder and CEO, Pamela Zapata, is set to speak on an upcoming Women In Influencer Marketing (WIIM) webinar on Wednesday, June 30 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST. The webinar, From Agency Life to Self-Employed, will detail Pamela’s experience successfully making the transition from a large agency to being self-employed. Participants will learn directly from her why and how she made the switch.Tickets are free for Collective members of WIIM and $15 for non-members.“I’m happy to share the details of my personal journey in starting my agency to address the gap in the industry when it came to amplifying diverse creators and their content. That gap is what fueled me to take the leap and start my own company,” said Pamela Zapata, Founder and CEO of Society 18. “As an established professional who has successfully navigated the move away from agency life, I feel it’s important to shed light on what that process really looks like so that others can benefit from my experience. I hope my story might inspire someone considering the same path or help diverse creators understand their value. WIIM is a great resource for anyone in this industry and I’m proud to be an official WIIM mentor.”For more information and to register, please visit: https://iamwiim.com/event/from-agency-life-to-self-employed/.About Pamela ZapataPamela Zapata is the Founder and CEO of Society 18, a bicoastal influencer management and consulting agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Zapata is a talent and marketing expert with over 10 years of experience in influencer strategy, talent relations, casting, and production. She has supported influencer strategy and procurement for brands such as Estee Lauder, Bobbie Brown, MAC, La Mer, Suave, Dove, Love Beauty Planet, Axe, and Popsicle. Prior to that, she held roles at E! Entertainment, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Style Haul, and Sweety High, where she focused on integrated marketing, strategy, production, talent, and casting. Zapata has dedicated years of her career to cultivating valued relationships by successfully and strategically utilizing influencers and talent for digital and on-air programming, brand sponsorships and events that support business initiatives, drive ratings and increase revenue. For more information, visit www.society18.com/ceo.About Society 18Founded in 2019 by Pamela Zapata, Society 18 is a bicoastal influencer management and marketing agency with a focus on multicultural and multiethnic content creators and digital strategy. Society 18 works with brands and agencies to maximize sponsorships and optimize campaign performance to benefit both clients and brands. The agency skillfully guides clients through the complexities involved with brand partnerships, while also focusing on their personal brand building, new business, channel growth and optimization. For more information, visit www.society18.com.About WIIMWIIM is a first of its kind networking organization exclusively for women in influencer marketing. The organization touts over 4,000 industry professionals and has an active community that offers numerous resources such as a weekly podcast, private Facebook community, events and more. Dozens of careers have been amplified and the industry has been connected by the thought leadership and community feel of the group. To learn more and become a member visit www.iamwiim.com. Contact Information Society 18

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



society18.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Society 18 Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend