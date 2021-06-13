Agenda Released for SMi Group’s Airborne ISR 2021 Conference in October

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Registration and the agenda are now available for the Airborne ISR Conference in London this October.

London, United Kingdom, June 13, 2021



The two-day conference will focus on the platforms and supporting infrastructures of Airborne ISR operations, covering a range of topics involving manned and unmanned platforms, as well as data management and dissemination tools.



As well as the extraordinary capabilities of the systems, the event will examine these platforms and their information context, with a host of international senior military and industry experts discussing how an array of platforms are transferring data into operational intelligence.



For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount available until 30th June 2021. Register at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr1



Preview of the 2021 Speaker Line-up:



1. Air Commodore Nicholas Hay, ISTAR Force Commander, Royal Air Force

2. Colonel Heather Fox, Commander, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, US Air Force

3. Colonel Derrick Lee, Assistant Chief of Staff, Intelligence G2, NATO Allied Land Command

4. Colonel Jay Haley, Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence G2, US Army Europe

5. Colonel Dainius Guzas, Commander, Lithuanian Air Force

6. Captain (N) Timothy Thompson, Commodore Task Force SIX SEVEN, US Navy

7. Captain (N) Eric Soderberg, Program Manager Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, NAVAIR, US Navy

8. Lieutenant Colonel Roland Runge, Deputy Commander, Tactical Air Wing 51, German Air Force

9. Lieutenant Colonel Jens Mieckley, Executive Officer to the General Manager of NAPMA, NATO AEW&C Programme Management Agency (NAMPA)

10. Major Antonie Franken, A2 RNLAF NASOC and Head of RNLAF ISR-D, Royal Netherlands Air Force

11. Major Helder Ferreira, Commander, 601 Squadron, Portuguese Air Force

12. Senior Representative, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

13. Mr Jason Cowell, VP Capability/CTO Electronic Warfare, Leonardo



The new brochure including the full speaker line-up, programme details, is available at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr1



Airborne ISR Conference

20th-21st October 2021

London, UK

Gold Sponsors: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Leonardo



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

