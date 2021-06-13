

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Henderson Franklin Welcomes Six Summer Law Clerks





As part of Henderson Franklin’s Summer Associate Program, they will attend live and virtual hearings, trials, depositions, mediations, arbitrations, and meetings with clients. They will also perform research, assist in the drafting of pleadings, discovery, and analyze various legal issues. Each summer associate is paired with a Henderson Franklin attorney mentor who assists the summer associate with the transition from a law student to a lawyer.



- Baulac grew up in Indiana and Florida. She obtained both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Public Affairs at Indiana University. Since pursuing her Juris Doctorate at Ave Maria, Baulac has participated on both the Moot Court and Law Review boards and her Note was selected for publication in the Volume 20 Law Review. Baulac brings previous work experience as a manager of environmental sustainability for a large corporation operating on a global scale.



- Bollt grew up in Naples and graduated from the Community School of Naples. While attending the University of Tampa, he was a member of the Moot Court Team, Zeta Beta Tau social fraternity, and served the interfraternity council board as vice president of academics. After graduating with his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Bollt spent two weeks traveling through China to experience cultural diversity. Bollt previously interned with Henderson Franklin in the summer of 2020. Over the past year at law school, he participated in two competitions as part of the Stetson Dispute Resolution Advocacy team.



- Hernandez grew up in Miami, Florida, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Florida Gulf Coast University. While at FGCU, she took on leadership roles such as Senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, Peer Academic Leader, and Customer Representative for campus recreation. After graduation, she worked as a District Representative for former U.S Congressman Francis Rooney. Fluent in Spanish, Hernandez is actively involved with the Stetson Student Ambassadors and is a member of the Stetson Dispute Resolution Board. Hernandez also serves as president of the Stetson Hispanic Bar Association.



- Jackson grew up in Fort Myers, Florida, and graduated from Fort Myers High School where she was student government president and captain of the mock trial team. She went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Washington University in St. Louis. During her time at WashU, Jackson was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Sigma Pi. She also had the opportunity to spend a summer studying entrepreneurship at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, Israel. After college, Jackson spent three years working in investment banking at Deutsche Bank in New York City before attending law school at the University of Miami.



- Gero Prado is a native of Fort Myers, Florida, and completed his Bachelor of Science in Resort and Hospitality Management at Florida Gulf Coast University. In furthering his education at Ave Maria, Gero Prado was awarded the St. Thomas More Scholarship. He has been entrusted with professional titles such as Global Accounts Manager, City-Wide Event Housing Coordinator, and Assistant to Operations Director. Much of his experience involves drafting and negotiating, which will serve him well as he mentors with one of Henderson Franklin’s Estate Planning attorneys this summer.



- Thomas is a Fort Myers native and graduated from Fort Myers High School. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Duke University. While at Duke, Thomas gained useful competitive experience, both as a student-athlete competing on the NCAA men’s wrestling team and as an Intramural Sports employee assisting the professionals that organize Duke’s sports events and games. Wrestling remains a big part of life for Thomas as he co-founded a youth wrestling team in Fort Myers as a way to nurture the budding wrestling community.



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on the Summer Associate Program or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, June 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to welcome six law students: Taylor Bollt and Melany Hernandez from Stetson University College of Law; Sarah Baulac and Christopher Gero-Prado from Ave Maria School of Law; Sara Jackson from the University of Miami; and Colten Thomas from Florida State University. They will supplement their law school experience with “on the job” training working as clerks in multiple practices.As part of Henderson Franklin’s Summer Associate Program, they will attend live and virtual hearings, trials, depositions, mediations, arbitrations, and meetings with clients. They will also perform research, assist in the drafting of pleadings, discovery, and analyze various legal issues. Each summer associate is paired with a Henderson Franklin attorney mentor who assists the summer associate with the transition from a law student to a lawyer.- Baulac grew up in Indiana and Florida. She obtained both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Public Affairs at Indiana University. Since pursuing her Juris Doctorate at Ave Maria, Baulac has participated on both the Moot Court and Law Review boards and her Note was selected for publication in the Volume 20 Law Review. Baulac brings previous work experience as a manager of environmental sustainability for a large corporation operating on a global scale.- Bollt grew up in Naples and graduated from the Community School of Naples. While attending the University of Tampa, he was a member of the Moot Court Team, Zeta Beta Tau social fraternity, and served the interfraternity council board as vice president of academics. After graduating with his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Bollt spent two weeks traveling through China to experience cultural diversity. Bollt previously interned with Henderson Franklin in the summer of 2020. Over the past year at law school, he participated in two competitions as part of the Stetson Dispute Resolution Advocacy team.- Hernandez grew up in Miami, Florida, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Florida Gulf Coast University. While at FGCU, she took on leadership roles such as Senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, Peer Academic Leader, and Customer Representative for campus recreation. After graduation, she worked as a District Representative for former U.S Congressman Francis Rooney. Fluent in Spanish, Hernandez is actively involved with the Stetson Student Ambassadors and is a member of the Stetson Dispute Resolution Board. Hernandez also serves as president of the Stetson Hispanic Bar Association.- Jackson grew up in Fort Myers, Florida, and graduated from Fort Myers High School where she was student government president and captain of the mock trial team. She went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Washington University in St. Louis. During her time at WashU, Jackson was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Sigma Pi. She also had the opportunity to spend a summer studying entrepreneurship at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, Israel. After college, Jackson spent three years working in investment banking at Deutsche Bank in New York City before attending law school at the University of Miami.- Gero Prado is a native of Fort Myers, Florida, and completed his Bachelor of Science in Resort and Hospitality Management at Florida Gulf Coast University. In furthering his education at Ave Maria, Gero Prado was awarded the St. Thomas More Scholarship. He has been entrusted with professional titles such as Global Accounts Manager, City-Wide Event Housing Coordinator, and Assistant to Operations Director. Much of his experience involves drafting and negotiating, which will serve him well as he mentors with one of Henderson Franklin’s Estate Planning attorneys this summer.- Thomas is a Fort Myers native and graduated from Fort Myers High School. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Duke University. While at Duke, Thomas gained useful competitive experience, both as a student-athlete competing on the NCAA men’s wrestling team and as an Intramural Sports employee assisting the professionals that organize Duke’s sports events and games. Wrestling remains a big part of life for Thomas as he co-founded a youth wrestling team in Fort Myers as a way to nurture the budding wrestling community.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on the Summer Associate Program or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.