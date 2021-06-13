Christopher Hodder from Kirkby Stephen Running 1-1 Fitness Classes with CJH Fitness

Press Releases CJH FITNESS Press Release

Christopher Hodder, a Personal Trainer from Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria, has started to run 1-1 fitness classes.

Cardio Collective: Gentle cardio workout taken at your own pace, followed by toning and stretching exercise



Ab Blast 30 Minute: Innovative exercises that target the core muscles in the stomach and back. 30 minute session 1-1



Total Body Conditioning 30 minute: An all over body workout of muscular strength and cardiovascular endurance. 30 minutes



Bums, Tums & Thighs 30 Minutes: A low impact workout that focuses on toning those "problem areas"



Christopher Hodder is a level 3 Personal Trainer and Sports Massage Therapist from Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria; he has just released four new 1-1 fitness classes for clients to book. Christopher Hodder's mission is to make you healthier, happier, fitter & stronger so by offering these 30 min. classes on a 1-1 basis at the affordable price of just £5 per session you will be well on your way to getting fitter. The four new classes Christopher Hodder will be running are:

Cardio Collective: Gentle cardio workout taken at your own pace, followed by toning and stretching exercise

Ab Blast 30 Minute: Innovative exercises that target the core muscles in the stomach and back. 30 minute session 1-1

Total Body Conditioning 30 minute: An all over body workout of muscular strength and cardiovascular endurance. 30 minutes

Bums, Tums & Thighs 30 Minutes: A low impact workout that focuses on toning those "problem areas"

Christopher Hodder, who is a Personal Trainer at CJH Fitness, based in Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria says, "I will be added more classes soon, these are the ones I have been asked for but I am looking at others to be added very soon. You can also download my free Commit With Chris Fitness App from my website CJH Fitness which has loads of free workouts, nutrition advice, ways to workout and track your calories plus loads more features."

Kirkby Stephen, United Kingdom, June 13, 2021

Contact Information
CJH FITNESS
Christopher Hodder
07368170470
www.cjh-fitness.co.uk

Christopher Hodder

07368170470



www.cjh-fitness.co.uk



