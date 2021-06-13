Key Host-Nation Decision-Makers to Present on the Latest Innovation in Armoured Vehicle Propulsion at Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems 2021 in London

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: The British Army, DSTL, UK MoD and leading UK industry are set to present at the Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems conference in September.

London, United Kingdom, June 13, 2021 --(



Moving towards hybrid technology is seen as a step to reducing the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) reliance on fossil fuels as it looks to meet the UK Government’s target of net-zero emissions by 2050.*



SMi Group is delighted to announce key host-nation decision-makers representing the British Army, DSTL, UK MoD and UK industry, will be giving in-depth briefings on the latest innovation in armoured vehicle propulsion at Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems, taking place in London on 20th and 21st September 2021.



For those interested in attending, there is £100 early bird discount available until 30th June 2021. Register online at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/pr2



The packed agenda features key host nation military briefings including:



- Lieutenant General Richard Nugee, Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy Lead, UK MoD will present “Optimising Strategic Objectives to Make UK Armoured Vehicles More Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable”

- Colonel Simon Ridgway, Assistant Head Plans, Ground Manoeuvre Capability, British Army will present “Exploring and Exploiting Power Technologies to Enhance the Operational Effectiveness of the British Army”

- Lieutenant Colonel James De St John-Pryce**, Incoming Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army will present “Exploring and Exploiting Power Technologies for UK Mounted Close Combat”

- Mr William Suttie, Technical Authority, Land Platforms Group, DSTL, UK MoD will present “Enhancing Future Armoured Vehicle Capabilities through Exploiting Innovative Electric Drive System Solutions”



The new brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details are available at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/pr2



Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference

20th - 21st September 2021

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



SMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



*Source: army-technology.com

**Subject to final confirmation



