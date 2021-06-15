Press Releases Discover Organizing Press Release

Professional Organizer, Discover Organizer Owner Jill Yesko Releases Debut Title "I'm Right Here: 10 Ways to Get Help for Hoarding and Chronic Disorganization"

Get your physical copy today at www.imrightherebook.com. Pittsburgh, PA, June 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Professional organizer, speaker and Discover Organizing Inc. founder Jill Yesko has released her debut book, titled, "I’m Right Here: 10 Ways to Get Help for Hoarding and Chronic Disorganization." An eighteen-year veteran of the professional organizing industry, Jill Yesko, a Certified Professional Organizer®, explains the difference between chronic disorganization (CD) and hoarding disorder and the multiple ways to access resources for help. In a sensitive, nonjudgmental approach, Yesko offers hope and healing to people suffering from CD and hoarding disorder. "I’m Right Here" outlines resources available to those experiencing extreme organizing challenges with their environments.“This book is great for professional organizers and productivity consultants who need a more well-rounded way to reach their clients,” said Judith Kolberg, founder of the Institute for Challenging Disorganization® and author of Conquering Chronic Disorganization. “It’s practical for allies in the disorganization trade, like psychologists. And, for those struggling with chronic disorganization or hoarding behaviors, it’s a must read. I’ve added it to my reference bookshelf!”A book launch and signing event is being held Thursday, June 24 from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Kingfly Spirits, located at 2613 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Guests will enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, delicious food and can purchase a copy of the book at the event. Special edition, autographed copies are available on the author’s website at www.imrightherebook.com. Yesko will offer remarks at 5 p.m. and be available for book signings.Get your physical copy today at www.imrightherebook.com. Contact Information Discover Organizing

