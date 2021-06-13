Homesnap Gives Multiple Engel & Völkers Realtors® Top Agent Awards

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach luxury real estate advisors Michael Wyckoff, Carolina Conner, Jason Conner and Ineta Kalnina receive Top Agent Award and recognition from Homesnap.

Madeira Beach, FL, June 13, 2021

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 14,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, and www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. Madeira Beach, FL, June 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Homesnap is recognized as a national real estate search portal that provides accurate, real-time MLS data and enhanced property features to make the home search process easier for consumers and real estate professionals alike. It was conceived to serve the real estate industry and offer brokers, agents, and consumers a home search experience driven by Fair Display Guidelines with no competing ads, pop-ups, or banners. Millions of Realtors® across the nation and from multiple brokerages utilize this service, including Engel & Völkers, and earlier this year, Homesnap reviewed the data of over 1 million Homesnap Pro agents nationwide, and multiple Realtors® from Engel & Völkers were given the Top Agent Award. Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach alone had four advisors to win a Top Agent Award: Michael Wyckoff, Managing Broker for Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, was awarded the Top 5% of Agents in America by Homesnap, and Carolina Conner, CIPS, AHWD received the Most Prominent Agent Award. Two other advisors, Jason Conner and Ineta Kalnina, both received the Analytics Expert Award which recognizes the accurate use of the analytic tools and data provided by Homesnap.Michael Wyckoff comments, “Everything we do at Engel & Völkers is reflective of our core values of passion, competence, and exclusivity. That is why being able to provide the most accurate data to clients in a timely manner is imperative when providing the best customer service and working out the best deal for their home sale or purchase, and that is exactly what the Realtors® at our Madeira Beach location do! I, personally, am proud to have been recognized as the Top 5% of Agents in America!” Wyckoff also holds the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation, along with the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB) designation, the Professional Property Management Certification (PPMC), the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) designation, and the Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE) designation. Most recently he earned the Engel & Völkers Private Office distinction which recognizes extraordinary business results supported by the highest levels of competency and for providing excellence in client service.To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visitwww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 14,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, and www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



